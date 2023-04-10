WHO celebrates 75 years of existence

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday commemorated its 75th anniversary with a commitment to continue its work in improving health and protecting lives around the world.

Established in 1948, the WHO is a United Nations agency that works with nations, partners and individuals to ensure global health, safety and well-being of the vulnerable.

In a twitter message, the WHO said in Zimbabwe alone it had achieved major public health milestones including achieving 90 percent immunisation coverage, eradicating Polio in 2005 as well as eliminating Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus in 2002.

“Over the past 30 years, Zimbabwe has achieved major public health milestones with support from @WHO,” it said.

“Zimbabwe has achieved 90 percent immunisation coverage, eradicated polio in 2005 and eliminated maternal & neonatal tetanus in 2002, all of which have been sustained to date.”

The WHO has been credited for introducing health facilities and basic health treatment such as providing free surgery to repair hernia in children and providing vitamin A supplementation which has been the most cost-effective childhood health interventions in Zimbabwe.

The organisation has accomplished much in its global quest to improve health, especially in developing nations as, through programs like the expanded programme on immunisation, it has provided millions of people with vaccines that protect against diseases such as measles, polio, and rubella.

It has made significant progress in combating communicable diseases, most notably HIV, tuberculosis and malaria as through its alliances with governments and non-governmental organisations, it has successfully granted access to treatments and drugs needed to save millions of lives.

The organisation has been at the forefront of the global fight against Covid-19, providing guidance, technical support and crucial supplies such as personal protective clothing and testing kits to countries in need.

Despite facing criticism at times, the WHO has remained dedicated to its mission of promoting health and well-being for all and continued to work tirelessly to ensure that lifesaving vaccines, treatments, and medical supplies are accessible to those who need them most. – New Ziana.