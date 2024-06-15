Whizz-kid (16) enrols for medicine

Patrick Chitumba

Bulawayo Bureau

SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD Berven Nyika is not your typical first-year medical student at Midlands State University (MSU).

While he might appear more like a high school learner on a field trip, the young prodigy is well on his way to achieving his dream in medicine.

Nyika’s youthful looks and charming smile belie his remarkable feat: Gaining admission to medical school at such a young age.

Despite completing only the first year of his two-year Advanced Level education, he decided to take a chance and sit for the final examinations.

With sheer determination, he persevered and achieved an impressive score of 14 points in Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics last year.

Fuelled by his A-Level results, the son of two Harare-based vendors applied for a place at medical school and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) degree — an inspiration to many.

Even when facing financial constraints, Nyika’s mind remained sharp and focused.

Today, he stands as an inspirational teenager who defied all odds to chase his dream of becoming a medical doctor.

“I am determined to achieve my dream of becoming a medical doctor. Born on July 12, 2007, I grew up in a disadvantaged background, attending Shiloh Academy in Harare where I often had to study while sitting on stones due to the lack of proper infrastructure,” he said.

Nyika’s own health struggles, a heart condition that sometimes left his family unable to afford specialist care, fuelled his desire to become a doctor and help others. However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted his education, preventing him from taking his O-Level examinations in Form One.

Fortunately, with the help of Rodha Siaka, Nyika joined the Government’s BEAM programme and transferred to Mufakose 2 High School.

There, he received invaluable support from the teaching staff. Despite attending classes on an empty stomach and lacking essential resources like textbooks, Nyika’s dedication to his studies never wavered. He recognised his academic talent and persevered.

“Due to a poor background, my parents were not able to pay for my school fees as well as the fees for my elder brother Wesley. My mother Muchaneta Matumhe used to tell us that ‘chikoro ndiwe munhu’ despite the challenges we faced such as going to school on an empty stomach, being laughed at by people, and shortage of money, I told myself that I had to be different,” he said.

Nyika credits his impressive academic journey to the unwavering support of teachers like Khumbulani Moyo and Siaka, who provided him with essential textbooks. Despite his young age, Nyika’s academic prowess is undeniable. He sat for his A-Levels at 15, having previously completed his O-Levels at 14 and finishing Grade Seven at 12.

Nyika embodies emotional intelligence. He navigated his academic path amidst the social challenges faced by many youths today. His journey from primary school to medical school serves as an inspiration, highlighting the power of hard work, unwavering focus, and determination.

“While I was doing Form 2, I registered to write Form 4. Despite setbacks, I managed to achieve good grades, including 6 Bs, an A, and a C. I then pursued A-Level extra lessons and later enrolled at Kuwadzana 1 High School, as I wasn’t eligible to register as an external candidate at my age,” he said.

While Nyika’s determination to pursue A-Levels was strong, his parents initially expressed reservations. They wanted to see his O-Level results before supporting his ambitious goal. However, with unwavering support from his brother Wesley, sister Tanatswa, and uncle Tanaka Matumhi, Nyika was able to convince his parents, who eventually came around and supported his decision.

“The O-Level results came with 6Bs, an A and a C which wasn’t a true reflection of my capabilities and that didn’t deter me. Eager to prove that the results were not my best since I had not had much time to concentrate due to several setbacks, I wrote my A-Levels in November 2023 and scored 14 points with 2As in Mathematics and Biology and a B in Chemistry,” he said.

Nyika’s determination found further reward with sponsorship that now covers his tertiary education. With renewed hope and a constant smile, this young man on the cusp of adulthood is now a proud student at MSU.

“By the grace of God, I have sponsors but they want to remain anonymous. My source of inspiration is Dr Amos Makoni who specialises in orthopaedics and traumatology,” he said.

Nyika’s passion extends beyond the classroom. He thrives on research and is already setting his sights on a challenging but worthy goal – finding a cure for cancer.

“My goals are to build a hospital in rural areas such as Mount Darwin, Chivhu and Bocha, to find the drug for cancer and to form an organisation to help children with parents who are not able to pay their school fees,” he said.

Nyika’s journey at MSU isn’t without a support system. He credits Frank Tawedzerwa Moyo, a technician, and Ruvimbo Mangeya for being pillars of strength since his first day. Their constant encouragement fuels his determination to never give up on his dreams.

“I am at home when I am pursuing my dreams and I have settled well at MSU. Everyone is loving and I promise I won’t be swayed by peer pressure to start engaging in alcohol and substance abuse. I am determined to prove that through hard work and support from other members of society, all things are possible,” said Nyika.