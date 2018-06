First aiders attend to the injured following an explosion that rocked White City Stadium where President Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters on Staurday.

TWO people who sustained injuries at a blast that occurred at White City stadium during a Zanu-PF rally have died.

The two passed on at Mpilo Central Hospital where they were admitted.

Mpilo Hospital officials on Monday morning confirmed the deaths. – Thandeka Moyo

More to follow