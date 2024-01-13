When success runs in the blood, a case of Zim whizkid

Blessings Chidakwa

Lifestyle Reporter

Some people are simply born great, while others just achieve greatness.

However, for a 16-year-old, Tashinga Angel Muzanenhamo, whether she was born great or is achieving greatness only the deity knows, but one thing for sure greatness is now part of her DNA.

Just barely two years ago after skipping grades, Muzanenhamo, defied odds after scoring all A’s in the Cambridge 2021 O-Level exams at the age of 14.

The extremely bright teenager sat for her public exams at Arundel School in Harare added gloss to her achievements with eight A+ grades.

Ordinarily, 16-year-olds write O-Level exams but she managed to defy the odds.

This year she has once again stunned the world, making headlines again obvious for the good reasons with a remarkable five A’s at A-Level in the just released 2023, Cambridge results.

She scored five A’s in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English Language, with A+ in Biology and English Language.

Muzanenhamo hails from Zvishavane and attended Secondary Education at Arundel School in Harare.

Her exploits in science subjects come at a time when the Government has been challenging learners to take up studies in science-related courses like actuarial, engineering, and medicine among others.

No doubt she is one true testament that Zimbabwean education sector still remains a pride.

Zimbabwean students across levels have proved to be some of the best in the world and this has culminated in several countries queuing for local professionals.

The country’s education system under the Second Republic is being configured towards the attainment of an upper-middle-income society by 2030.

As of those who scored 3As the list is endless with girls rubbing shoulders with boys among them a 19-year-old, Jade Wadyajena.

A girl with a passion for advocacy and a heart for serving children and the young also scored an impressive 15 points in her Cambridge A-level examinations.

A significant achievement that she says will open doors to her dream of becoming a lawyer.

Wadyajena said dedication and hard work paid off for her, paving the way for a bright future of helping others and giving back to the community.

Wadyajena said she wanted to use her success to advocate for their rights and make a positive impact on their lives.

“I have always been single-minded in my aspiration to become a family lawyer, in particular representing the interests and rights of disadvantaged children and young people.

“I knew that to qualify for a competitive programme, I would need to have strong ‘A’-Level results, and work on being a well-rounded high achiever, at par with the learners at Oxford, Durham, Harvard and other schools of that ilk.”

Her achievement is a testament to the power of perseverance and dedication, and an inspiration to others: “So, I put my head down and focused on my academic and personal development. I was just uncompromising in my determination and I’m elated about what I’ve achieved.

“I am indebted to my incredible parents and to the wonderful staff at Arundel School who were exacting, supportive and nurturing. “

Wadyajena was also impressed by the general performance of her colleagues. “Many of the results I’ve seen this year are testament to the fact that Zimbabwe still maintains extremely high educational standards and produces learners who can compete at a global level.

“This is just the beginning for me, I am hoping to go on to read law at either Oxford or Durham which have superlative undergraduate law programmes and I’m thoroughly excited about my future and reaching my very highest academic potential — even possibly following in the footsteps of my father who is currently pursuing a PhD. Actually, I’m certain I’ll surpass him!”

She also wishes to see all Zimbabwean children making strides in the education sector and urged them to shun drugs.

“My advice to learners studying for major exams is to go beyond what you are taught in the classroom. Be curious and read widely.

But above all else it’s discipline and consistency that ultimately get you over the line. Generally, young people who want to make something of themselves need to stay away from drugs, alcohol and other illicit substances — including the premium stuff which often goes unnoticed.

“Here, I implore the authorities to intervene as these two vices are decimating so many young lives,” she said.