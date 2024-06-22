When obedience helps students overcome college demons

Academic pursuits are important and being more than just a student involves embracing a holistic approach to personal growth and development.

Latwell Nyangu-Youth Interactive Writer

Obedience is the mother of success and is wedded to safety.

While, college is a time of exploration, growth, and learning, it can also be a time of great distraction and temptation.

Recently I have been meditating about obedience after having written about the power of self-discipline as a student.

I also wrote something about how bad company corrupts good character among other topics that dwell much on behaviours.

This week, I thought of sharing the power of obedience, which I will relate to the Bible.

Last week, I was at a public place where I overheard a conversation between a mother and her 22-year-old daughter.

The conversation was tense as the mother was instructing her daughter to cook while she was on her way home.

But it seems, the daughter was not that obedient, as the mother went on to shout that she doesn’t do well when it comes to listening to instructions.

Her last words made me feel something about some characters we possess as young people.

She told her that she would go to stay somewhere where she couldn’t see her because she was giving her trouble.

From the Bible’s perception, contrary to popular belief, obedience does not restrict us but rather brings freedom.

When we obey God, we are free from the burden of sin and the consequences that come with it. We are also free to experience the fullness of life that Jesus offers.

For fellow students, obedience is not only important in college, but is crucial in life.

By obeying Jesus and His commands, we can experience an abundant life, be protected from sin, demonstrate our love for God, experience God’s best, and bring freedom upon selves.

Let us strive to be obedient in all areas of our lives, including our college experience.

Like I always say, being a student is about balancing. If we were all obedient, we wouldn’t be falling victim to circumstances.

Many students have turned into criminals, and the rate at which students are co-habiting at campuses or lodgings is worrisome.

Some students are not even following their academic journey properly.

They are still killing themselves and we have lost touch to be at college or university.

The lack of obedience among them is destroying most of them.

Every student has a set of strengths and weaknesses that will affect his or her ability to learn and the level at which they learn.

A focused student is aware that perseverance, self-control, and hard work are prerequisites for success but above all obedience plays a critical role.

Like always, I write about what I see. There is no way, I will not go to the moon to get what I write about here.

From a young age, it is evident that some students are born with greater potential and capabilities than others, but obedience is a great virtue.

It should be cultivated by everyone. Obedience is essential at every stage of life.

A person without this quality cannot shine in life.

They normally say that when you are obedient to the commandments of God, your parents’ requests, and university rules, you will be blessed with strength, knowledge, joy, and peace.

The blessings of obedience will help you endure and overcome challenges in your life and college.

Obedience pays off in the long run. If students obey their parents, life will be much better for the family.

The parents would be pleased with their children and the children would probably stay out of trouble.

To ensure a successful academic journey, it is essential to avoid pitfalls that can lead to foolish decisions and behaviours.

Fellow first-time students, it is crucial to approach your academic journey with seriousness, dedication and obedience.

Of course, the transition from high school to college or university is very overwhelming, and you may face various challenges as you adapt to a new learning environment.

However obedience training can lead to a susceptibility to being unduly influenced by peers or authority figures as children, adolescents, and later as adults.

This is because children who are trained to be obedient are often too busy trying to stay in the good books or feel too misunderstood and defensive to think things through clearly, including how their actions affect other people.

Their motivation is to evade punishment, rather than do what feels right. Authoritarian parenting conditions children to believe that they should do what they are told, whether they like it or not, whether it is good or bad, and to not “talk back”.

Obedience is the mother of success as it highlights the fundamental role it plays in accomplishing goals and reaching desired outcomes.

Obedient students adhere to rules, instructions, or principles.

It suggests a disciplined approach to tasks or objectives, where individuals willingly comply with the guidelines set forth by authority figures, societal norms, or personal standards.

Success often hinges on the ability to follow through with commitments, execute plans diligently, and adhere to established protocols.

Whether in personal pursuits, professional endeavours, or broader societal contexts, obedience provides a structured pathway toward achieving desired results.

