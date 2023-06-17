When fatherhood is sacrosanct! First Superhero

Tafadzwa Zimoyo-Lifestyle Editor

Being a father is not ceremonial.

It is sacrosanct!

Fatherhood is a job that requires a depth of character, commitment and due diligence.

While there is a superfluous or rather generalised template on fatherhood, there are those small specifics that make one a real father, worth being celebrated by all and sundry. Providing for your family financially and emotionally or being there for your family in specific or generalised terms is sanctified.

Tomorrow is Father’s Day!

The day we celebrate men for playing their role in raising families and making the world progress. It is indeed for that role that today we celebrate fathers and father figures.

There is a need for all and sundry to reciprocate the unlimited love fathers have given to the world, through word, prose, poetry, music and of course, gifts.

As William Shakespeare once said, “It is a wise father that knows his child.”

Your father can be your number one fan, your knight in shining armour ready to protect you at all times, or an example of how to live your life.

Dads can make a big difference in life, but putting these feelings into words isn’t always easy. If it was Mother’s Day, the town could have been painted pink a week ago, with corporates and stakeholders beaming adverts, and awareness campaigns of the day.

But why not for fathers?

Before going there, Father’s Day, it seems, has a mother behind it.

The idea for a day honouring dads is generally attributed to Sonora Dodd, a woman raised by her father after her mother died in childbirth, according to the Library of Congress. In 1910, Sonora was listening to a church service on Mother’s Day, which itself had only existed for a few years and was still unofficial, and she began to think about everything her father had done for her growing up.

The first Father’s Day celebration took place where Sonora lived, in Spokane, Wash, in June. Philosopher Craig D. Lounsbrough once said “a father is a man who can change a world he will not be part of by building the tiny human that is part of him.”

The Herald on Saturday Lifestyle caught up with some dads who shared what the day meant to them and how they wished to be celebrated or what they were doing tomorrow.

We asked fathers who their role model (hero) was and whether or not they would want their children to follow in their footsteps.

Steven Gobvu (lithographer)

He said he will spend the day at home with family and has planned a braai.

“The day is quite a significant one because I know my children look up to me, and they will be celebrating me. They are still young and like always I will expect hand-crafted cards from the children. I would say my hero would be my late grandfather Stanesly Murwisi Dondo. He was a polygamist with four wives, but his family lived as a happy family. All his children were educated and I thank God as I had a chance to meet him. He was marvellous. I wish my children to be independent and to choose their careers. Yes, I want my children to copy me, especially valuing family time. Family should always come first before everything. I sacrifice a lot to make my family happy.”

Steven Gobvu and his children.

Bevan Makaka (United States-based businessman, and arts promoter)

“Tomorrow, I am going to take the family out to the lake, get on a boat and just sail for about five to six hours, then barbecue. The day reminds me of sacrifices by my father and I have learnt a lot from him. It reminds me of the love, appreciation and support that I should do. I should be there for them. I wish them the best in life, to stay humble, always lifting others and never being selfish. They are blessed to bless someone, I wish them to be like me even better because I was taught by my parents to be a fountain of joy, if someone comes to me they should feel happy. The gift I am going to give them is more love, relaxation and enjoying the sailing. I am taking a day off to spend the whole day with them. They just need me.”

Bevan Makaka and his son.

Charles Charamba (pastor, gospel musician)

“As this day is falling on a Sunday, I will start with worship. It delights me very much to participate in worship alongside my immediate family. As authorities at home, fathers like me should also take time to commune with God, to whom we should also be accountable. That way we become wiser and excellent in our fatherly roles. The day provides a heads-up for fathers around the world including me; it pokes us to ensure that we make adjustments in any area that may be lacking. I will have a special time dining with my family afterwards. Traditionally we play family games on a day like this, but the teams won’t be balanced this time around since others are at school. It will be a day to make fatherly declarations on my family as well. Sometimes we as the male gender get overwhelmed by masculinity, emphasizing supremacy while neglecting our core duties.

I am reminded by this day that the world values me as a father as all the focus would be pinned on fatherhood. It is a good thing to be recognised and appreciated, therefore, on behalf of fellow fathers I say we would be grateful. My late father was my primary model. As I grew up, I had several personalities who impacted me differently and they included some teachers, sportsmen and artists.

I pray that my children be achievers in terms of their purpose here on earth. They should not waste a minute trying to be someone else. They should define success in the context of the Bible not of the contemporary world. I wish them prosperous lives, walking with God in all situations. They must invite those of their generation to Christ.

They should be compassionate about orphans and less privileged and share with them whenever possible. In short, I invoke the lyrics of my 2004 song, ‘‘Komborerai Vana’’. It captures my prayer though words could not all be fitted in.

No two human beings should be the same because we are shaped by different experiences and circumstances, and we exist for different purposes. To some extent, yes I desire that my children be like me as I also learn from Christ.

They should emulate Jesus and learn from any well-meaning human being who has some positive influence. I discourage them from being limited by any box. They should enjoy their life to the fullest and remember that Christianity isn’t a religion of passivity, but a conscience-filled way of life. I open doors for them to teach me wherever necessary. I always pray that my fatherhood doesn’t lock itself in rigidity as much as I celebrate my principles.”

Elton Kurima (entrepreneur)

“I will be taking my two boys to the movies and playing games after. The day means a lot to me as it’s a day to celebrate fathers and spend time just to bond and appreciate them. My dad is my hero, he taught me a lot about raising a family and becoming the man I am today. I wish my children to be the best version of them, the sky is the limit for them. I want them to write about their own life experience and become better than I ever was. I am the father and it’s Fathers’ Day, so they have to gift me.”

Elton Kurima and his sons.

Rody Gobvu (brand manager, content creator)

“For tomorrow, I have bought blankets for my elders which include our mothers and grandmothers and I will host them for dinner. I decided to appreciate these ladies for all the sacrifices they did for me to have this wonderful family. The day means a lot to me as it reminds me that I have a generation to look after, protect and cherish, therefore I should work hard for them. My role model is my dad. He passed away in 2001, but by that time he had secured a future for us, meaning all the labour he did was not for his leisure, but for our future. For my children, if I want them to be like me I will limit what God has installed in them. I want them to fly high and accomplish things I failed and be on platforms I never reached.”

Dominic Benhura (renowned sculptor)

“I have two boys and three girls. Unfortunately, tomorrow I will be at Brookgreen Gardens where I am exhibiting my work in the USA. I have many role models, although it changes their behaviour due to personal reasons. For me, it is about hard work and humility. I feel Mukoma Tuku was indeed my role model. For my children, I wish them to adhere to basic good Biblical and social-cultural principles. They can’t be like me as we were all created and gifted differently. I wish and pray for success in their endeavours.”

Everton Mlalazi (businessman and songwriter)

“Amazingly, this year’s Father’s Day is during the exit weekend, so I will take some time out of work and spend quality time with the family. I am also a child who has a father, so this day means a lot to me. It’s that day when we celebrate fathers and their contribution to the family, community and also the nation. As we celebrate the day, we always must take time to remember children whose fathers have long passed. They need our support and consideration as well.

My father is my role model because even when the chips were down he didn’t shy away from his responsibility of being our father. He went out of his way to provide for us. I wish my children the best in their journeys. I wish them success in their chosen careers and also wish them life partners willing to be responsible fathers.

Everton Mlalazi and his family.

My children are girls and so they may have different dreams from me, but I wish that they copy hard work, determination, dedication and discipline from me in whatever field or career path they chose. One of them is already a better singer than I am.”