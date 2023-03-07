Wheelchair racing athletes applaud CBZ Marathon

Sports Reporter

WHEELCHAIR racing athletes have applauded the CBZ Marathon for its inclusivity as they also get a chance to compete at the event.

This year’s edition attracted around 1 500 participants in the various categories that include the 21km wheelchair race.

Seasoned athlete Margaret Bangajena, who came third in the 21km wheelchair women said the marathon is one of the local events they look forward to each season.

“The race was good. There was a huge turnout especially for us athletes with disabilities, CBZ Marathon is the race that accommodates us and we are really excited about that.

“Even their prizes, you will notice that the prize money for the 21km and 21km wheelchair is the same. So we are really excited about this race,” said Bangajena, who came third in the race.

The winner in the 21km wheelchair men Munyaradzi Katiyo said they are grateful for the recognition.

“It was an exciting race and also tough but because of the preparations I did for this race, I managed to perform well than last year.

“We are grateful to CBZ for recognising us as wheelchair racing. If more corporates can emulate this and include wheelchair category in their events, it would really help us make a living out of racing,” said Katiyo.

CBZ Holdings Group Executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs Matilda Nyathi said they are excited to see the event growing.

“It’s very important for us to be inclusive in this event because the reason why we do this as CBZ is to give back to our community through fitness and wellness. And the wheelchair race has been a big one for us and every year its growing, we have more that are coming through to participate.”