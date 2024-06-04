Wheat planting extended to 14 June

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

Winter wheat planting has been extended to 14 June, with the 91 167 hectares planted so far surpassing last season’s total hectarage.

Last season farmers planted 91 000ha and produced 465 000 tones.

Speaking during a Press conference today, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri said farmers should plant their wheat by June 14.

“Farmers are advised that the planting window will be closed on 14 June, no further planting should be done after this date. Stay close to extension workers, they will assist you in irrigation and disease management.

“We are also happy that we have paid the farmers and we expect this season to be better than the last one. So far we have surpassed last year’s target,” he said.

Zimbabwe is optimistic that this year’s winter wheat production will help to boost food security following various interventions made by Government to boost a record harvest.

This season, farmers are expected to put 120 000ha under wheat and produce 600 000 tonnes of the cereal.

RELATED STORIES

Winter wheat planting starts

Early winter wheat planting starts

54000ha winter wheat planted so far