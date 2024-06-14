Wheat planting deadline lapses today

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

Wheat farmers are expected to wrap up planting of the cereal today, which is when the deadline lapses.

Statistics released from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development indicates that farmers had planted 118 000 hectares by yesterday.

Government is targeting to produce 600 000 tonnes of wheat from a target of 120 000ha.

Zimbabwe estimate that this year’s winter production will surpass last year’s production of 375 000 tonnes following various interventions implemented by Government and the private sector to boost a record harvest this season.

The total winter wheat hectarage will be released by the end of the day.