‘Wheat farmers notch 100pc planting success’

Obert Chifamba

BETTER coordination of processes on the backdrop of an early start to the 2023 winter wheat season has enabled farmers to plant 29 992 hectares of the cereal to date, which marks a 100 percent difference from the 15 000ha that had been planted during the corresponding period last season.

Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services principal director Professor Obert Jiri yesterday told this publication that wheat planting was going on well and urged farmers producing wheat under the National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme (NEAPS), also known as Command Agriculture and whose applications were approved to rush and collect their inputs and start planting in earnest.

“The hectarage that has so far been planted under NEAPS is the lowest, most probably because of the low uptake of inputs by the beneficiaries. They must regularly check with CBZ Bank to get updates on their applications so that they do not waste the precious time that is galloping away depriving the crop of its full potential for growth in the process,” he observed.

There have been growing calls for farmers to expedite the planting process with the May 31 planting deadline fast approaching. Planting wheat after the deadline is not recommended as yields will be compromised by early rains.

Meanwhile, activities on the farms have currently hit fever pitch as farmers move to wrap up harvesting of crops like maize while others are selling the golden leaf at the auction floors. Some are busy planting wheat while the early birds’ wheat crop has already sprouted to paint the fields green.

Zimbabwe Commercial farmers Union president, Dr Shadreck Makombe has also challenged farmers to move speedily and beat the planting deadline saying the union wished to see all farmers successfully completing planting activities before the deadline so that they get high yields.

“We want to urge contractors to speed up inputs distribution so that farmers do not miss out on the optimum planting window. We are encouraging farmers to wrap up planting before end of May, which is the major planting window to realise optimum yields,” he said.

Dr Makombe urged farmers to always strive to complete land preparations in time to ensure they do not miss crucial planting dates, which compromises yields.

“Continue to plant and cover as much ground so that you do not overlap into June. We do not want our crops to be affected by early rains. Early planting is always the best. Farmers should adhere to planting dates as a key ingredient to realising the potential yields. The nation is pushing to attain wheat self-sufficiency.”

The early planted wheat is at different stages of growth with most farmers having used staggered planting dates.

Dr Makombe also took the opportunity to remind farmers on the need to erect proper fire guards to protect the crop from veld fires that have become rampant during dry seasons in recent times.

This year’s wheat crop will be supported by private contractors, NEAPS, the Presidential wheat support scheme with self-financed growers also coming into the fray.

CBZ Agro-Yield is targeting to contract 20 000ha at a projected average yield of 4, 8 tonnes/ha, with the estimated production set at 96 000 tonnes.

The AFC Land Bank is targeting 15 000ha with a projected yield of 4,8 t/ha and estimated production is 72 000 tonnes.

The private sector and self-financed are targeting 25 0000ha with a projected average yield of 4, 8t/ha to give an estimated production of 120 000 tonnes while the Presidential scheme is targeting 20 000 ha at a projected average yield of 4, 8 t/ha, with an estimated production of 96 000 tonnes.

This year’s winter wheat is expected to cover 85 000ha giving the nation hopes of replicating last season’s feat of producing enough to guarantee self-sufficiency.

The projected yields from the 85 000ha is 408 000 tonnes, way above the 375 000 tonnes realised last season. The country needs at least 360 000 tonnes of the cereal to achieve self-sufficiency.