WhatsApp nudes land man in court

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

The trial of a Chitungwiza Central Hospital Physiotherapist, Sheldon Patsika, accused of sending pornographic material in a WhatsApp group opened today at the Harare Magistrates Court where one of the group administrators testified.

Patsika is charged with distributing undesirable pictures after he allegedly posted three pornographic pictures in a WhatApp group called Motor Spares.

He denied the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi saying he never posted pictures in the said group.

One of the group administrators employed at Nicoz Diamond, Tafara Dube, complained about Patsika’s conduct to the police resulting in his arrest.

Testifying before Mr Mangosi, Dube told the court that he reported Patsika to the police because his conduct annoyed other group members, who then exited the platform.

Dube told the court that the group was strictly for business and Patsika had no right to post nudes on the platform.

Patsika is expected back in court on April 1 for trial continuation.

Miss Sithembiso Moyo prosecuted.