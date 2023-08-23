What to know about today’s election

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

Visit your designated polling station with your ID (metal, plastic or waiting pass with holder’s photograph; or valid Zimbabwean passport) to cast your vote for the President, Member of the National Assembly and Local Authority Ward Councillor.

The Presidential election ballot paper is blue, the National Assembly is peach and the Local Authority is grey.

Step 1: ZEC Usher will first sanitise your hands then check your identification particulars. Your fingers will also be checked for indelible ink.

Step 2: Your name will be checked on the voter’s roll to confirm that you are a registered voter. Your name will be crossed out to indicate that you have come for voting.

Step 3: The Statistics Officer will record your age and sex.

Step 4: You will receive three(3) ballot papers for the President, National Assembly(MP) and the local authority unless there is no parliamentary vote in your constituency or council election in your ward.

Step 5: Your small left finger will be marked with indelible ink. In case of any disability the next finger in order will be marked

Step 6: In the booth, secretly mark your ballot papers for your preferred candidates with an X. Your vote is your secret.

Step 7: Fold your ballot papers, place each in its corresponding colour ballot box ie Presidential — blue, National Assembly — peach, Local Authority — grey

Step 8: The voter exits the polling station.