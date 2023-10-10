We’ve nothing to hide: Minister

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere and Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana pose for a group photograph with foreign journalists at a meeting at Munhumutapa Offices in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

The Second Republic has nothing to hide from international media, and all authorities, right from the President down to other designated spokespersons are available to answer any arising questions.

The sentiments were expressed by Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere when he met local journalists working for foreign media houses.

Dr Muswere said it was, however, incumbent upon journalists to disabuse themselves from perennially focusing on negativity most of which are unfounded and not backed by facts.

He said that successes of the Second Republic are there for all to see and authorities have no appetite for unnecessary propaganda pieces and only wants truth and facts to be told both for the local and international media audience.

“We are transparent and accountable. We are a responsible Government which is championing the interest of the people of Zimbabwe,” said Dr Muswere.

“What is of interest to the Government of Zimbabwe is that the foreign media should be able to tell a correct Zimbabwean story, that is our interest and you also have a responsibility to ensure you are credible. The correct image of Zimbabwe is of importance to us as well.

“We will avail the information through a portal that every journalist can access.

“Foreign media houses have a role to play in terms of our engagement and re-engagement. You need to report accurately so that we have credible foreign media houses. We will be running about five programmes very soon, the first one is where the Head of State and Government and the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces President ED Mnangagwa, you will have a platform to discuss and meet with the Head of State to discuss a number of issues on a quarterly basis.

“The second we will have all media houses foreign or local meeting Cabinet ministers and the third item we will have provincial media tours,” said Dr Muswere.

He said Government will avail all authorities at whatever level to field questions from the media when they arise.

Addressing concerns from journalists that they want to have access to all national diaries the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana assured that their concerns will be addressed in all Government diaries.

“You have to be fair and write accurate and correct information,” said Mr Mangwana.

“By the way there is a ZANU PF Conference around the 27th and the 28th of this month, do not wait until it is the last minute.”

Representative of the journalists, Privilege Musvanhiri said they requested to meet the Minister, “to have an open engagement with the authorities for the ease of doing business and clear the mistrust that has always existed between authorities and themselves.

“What we want is openness when we knock their doors so that we do not write our stories focusing on speculation but focusing on the correct position,” said Mr Musvanhiri.

Mr Xolisani Ncube of BRICS Global Television Network said the meeting was, “important because it afforded us an opportunity to air our concerns. We are duty bound to tell the correct and accurate story whether good or bad.”