‘We’ve got children at heart’

President Mnangagwa greets Child President Nevile Mavu during the official opening of the Junior Parliament in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Justin Mutenda

Fungi Kwaramba Political Editor

Government is committed to uplifting the lives of young people who are the future and backbone of the economy as well as vanguard of the nation, President Mnangagwa has said.

It will also ensure, he said, that the concerns of young people are addressed as part of the country’s development that leaves no one and no place behind.

Speaking at the official opening of the 31st Junior Parliament of Zimbabwe at City Sports Centre in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa assured child parliamentarians that his Government has children at heart.

“My Government is committed to uplifting the lives of young people who are the future and backbone of our economy as well as vanguard of our nation. Today’s young people must prosper in the land that we fought hard for and won its independence as well as sovereignty,” the President said.

The Junior Parliament of Zimbabwe is a recognised structure within the Government and mirrors the structure of the Senior Parliament with each constituency having a youth parliamentarian representative.

It was established in 1991 as a move by the Government to effectively engage children in policy processes.

Its opening coincided with the commemoration of the Day of the African Child which is running under the theme “The Rights of the Child In The Digital Environment”, which was debated lively by the child representatives from across the country after the official opening by newly-elected child president Neville Mavu.

The ceremony has all the pageantry that comes with the opening of Parliament, with guard of honour inspections, and the child president opening its session.

Throughout the long debate among schoolchildren, the President, who was accompanied by Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Youth, Sports Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry, President of the Senate Honourable Mable Chinomona and Minister of ICT Postal and Courier Services Jenfan Muswere, listened attentively to concerns raised by the junior parliamentarians.

In his contribution, Junior MP for Bulawayo central constituency Tanaka Kamanga called upon the Government to incorporate the digital environment.

“I am appealing to the responsible minister to address and incorporate the digital environment when it comes to issuing birth certificates for our children. I am urging the Ministry of Home Affairs to incorporate mechanisms such as online form filling so that students don’t have to wait in queues for hours to do something that can be done online,” said Kamanga.

A Buhera South Constituency child chief said Government should avail ICT tools to rural communities to stop unbecoming behaviour among children.

“I am pleading with the government to bring ICT tools to my constituency because most students now hang out in beer halls where they are exposed to a variety of uncouth activities like drug abuse and prostitution. If you provide these tools, students can even watch soccer at a secured place like at school where they will be closely monitored by their teachers,” he said.

He appealed for the free use of cell phones at school because everything is going digital and implored authorities to administer corporal punishment on malcontents at school.

In a demonstration of the President’s commitment to listen to every Zimbabwean, Government ministers made their interventions responding to the children’s concern.

“Members of the Children’s Parliament raised a number of matters which have already been addressed by members of my Cabinet. You have heard for yourselves the interventions being made by my Government in response to some of the pertinent issues you raised this morning (yesterday).

“I now call upon Members of the present Child Parliament to familiarise themselves with our Constitution as well as the various statutes of our nation in relation to children’s rights and responsibilities. Studying these instruments will not only help you in the appreciation of what has been done so far, but it will also inform and invite suggestions on identified gaps that need improvement,” the President said.

The President added that to ensure every voice is heard—the Zimbabwe Youth Council that recently acquired new offices will be provided with all the necessary tools to cater for the needs of children.

“My Government is also developing youth institutions targeted at addressing the needs of our young people.

“The recently acquired Zimbabwe Youth Council offices will be fully equipped to meet your needs. With immediate effect, the Youth Council must decentralise in line with our devolution policy. This will enhance your ability to consolidate views that come from the grassroots, that way ensuring that no one and no place is left behind. Furthermore, all our young people will have enhanced access to Government programmes and benefit from them, regardless of their location. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo,” said the President.

Zimbabwe, the President added, is committed to fulfilling the United Nations Sustainable Development Corporation Framework, and will continue to collaborate with development partners as well as agencies of the world body, particularly those focusing on child protection, education and skills development.

That cooperation—the President added—should be in line with the Government’s priorities and respect Zimbabwe’s cultural norms and values.

Turning to the theme of this year’s Day of the African Child, the President said the Covid-19 pandemic was an eye opener which proved that the digital environment can be harnessed in the education sector.

“When used properly, the digital world promotes our children’s right to culture, leisure and play, which are essential for their well-being and development.

“Furthermore, the use of digital technologies such as computers, mobile phones and the internet can help to increase children’s participation at the local, national and international levels. Therefore, awareness of, and access to, digital means for children to express their views must be promoted and supported.

“The digital environment also opens new avenues for children with disabilities to engage in social relations with their peers, access information and participate in public decision-making processes. In this regard, my Government is implementing policies and programmes to ensure that each and every child has equal and effective access to the digital ecosystem in ways that are meaningful for them and also in their best interests”.

Inasmuch as the technology has its positives the President warned that it can also be used to perpetrate violence against children, abuse and exploitation and his Government is taking appropriate measures to protect the young in the virtual world.

“It is also against this background that I direct the Ministry responsible for ICTs to seriously review the submissions by the Children’s Parliament and come up with recommendations for policy and legislation. Addressing children’s rights, their concerns, views and ideas with regards to their rights in the digital environment must be one of your utmost priorities”.

The President warned against drug abuse, bullying and other behaviour inconsistent with the spirit of Ubuntu, charging the child parliamentarians to take the message to their respective constituencies.