‘We’ve 14-month supply of grain’

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa addresses the media during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday.

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

The country has approximately 14 months’ supply of grain while farmers have so far been paid $14,4 billion and US$16,6 million, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka told Cabinet yesterday.

Presenting the weekly post-Cabinet media briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said Minister Masuka provided the statistics in his National Grains Status Report as at October 2, 2022.

“The nation is being informed that the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) grain stocks as at 2 October, 2022 stood at 550 673 tonnes comprising 474 966 tonnes of maize and 75 909 tonnes of traditional grains.

“Social welfare consumption is set at 15 000 metric tonnes per month. While total consumption per month is forecast at 40 000 tonnes. Using this monthly consumption rate of 40 000 metric tonnes, the available grain will last for 13,8 months. Treasury has so far availed a total of $14 437 billion and US$16 354 million for farmer payments,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

She added that farmers were still owed $1,8 billion and US$2 million for grain delivered.

She added that current wheat stocks stood at 55 319 metric tonnes, which would last two months at a consumption rate of 21 000 metric tonnes per month.

Harvesting of the 2022 winter wheat crop is gathering pace in many parts of the country with a bumper harvest of 380 000 tonnes expected this year.

GMB announced a wheat producer price of US$620 per tonne last week.