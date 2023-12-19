Wet spell to persist

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

The Meteorological Services Department has advised the public that the current wet spell is expected to persist across the country until tomorrow.

In an advisory, the department said heavy falls are still probable in some areas with strong winds, lightning and thunderstorms remaining a threat.

“Thunder and lightning accompanied by hailstones and strong damaging winds are still a threat across the country with localised heavy falls of 30mm or more in 24 hours. Consider implementing measures such as crop insurance to mitigate potential losses,’’ said the department.

The public is also advised to monitor weather updates and avoid open fields, hilltops, tall trees and bodies of water.

They are also advised to remain indoors during thunderstorms.

Rains have spread to many parts of the country, igniting fresh hope among farmers that they can plant short-season varieties and get decent harvests.

Most parts of the country have experienced heavy rains since Saturday, and the poor drainage system was immediately exposed as roads got flooded.

Farmers are busy planting and replanting since most parts received good rains.

Short-season varieties including small grains and beans are among the crops that are being planted.

A persistent dry spell affected the country for the past several weeks, and most farmers feared the worst as crops they had planted showed signs of moisture stress.

Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri has advised farmers to intensify planting for the next two weeks and take advantage of the rains expected to fall until Christmas.

He encouraged farmers to plant short-season varieties adding that the recent rains are ideal for the germination of crops.