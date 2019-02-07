Wet spell to last till tomorrow, says Met Department

Ellen Chasokela Herald Reporter

The wet spell being experienced in some parts of the country is expected to continue until tomorrow, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has said.

MSD meteorologist Mr Benjamin Kwenda said some provinces were likely to experience rains accompanied by lightning, hailstorms and strong winds.

“From (Wednesday) to Friday, isolated thunderstorms and light rain should be confined over all Mashonaland provinces, Harare Metropolitan, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland North and Manicaland,” said the depart- ment.

“Although the chance of heavy downpours in places in excess of 30mm in 24 hours cannot be discounted, in most areas rainfall amounts of less than 10mm are expected. Day time conditions will start off mild in most places becoming hot towards the end of the forecast period.

“However, drizzly weather is forecast to affect south of Manicaland, Masvingo, Midlands and Matabeleland South due to remnant moisture. Thereafter, it should begin to dry off from these south-western provinces northward.”

In its 10-day Agromet bulletin, the MSD said substantial rainfall was recorded in the northern parts, while light rainfall was experienced in the southern parts of the country.

“Significant rainfall activity was confined over the northern areas (Matabeleland North, Harare Metropolitan, and all Mashonaland provinces into the northern parts of Manicaland),” it said. “This was due to the stream of Congo air that was affecting the country.

“To the southern parts of the country (Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, the Midlands, Masvingo and south of Manicaland), light rainfall amounts were recorded. This was mainly due to the high pressure system that was lingering over the southeast coast of the sub region.

“Almost all areas should have precipitation starting (Tuesday) with a bias of heavier falls over all Mashonaland provices, Harare Metropolitan and Manicaland.”

The MSD said planting had intensified across the country as a result of the wet spell that was experienced during the 10-day period.

Crop stages ranged from planting to vegetative stage, while livestock condition ranged from poor to good.