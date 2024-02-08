WestProp takes marketing road trip to USA to explore Zimbabwe’s Real Estate opportunities

Herald Correspondent

BUOYED by overseas inquiries and a loyal diaspora customer base, WestProp Holdings, the lifestyle property development company is embarking on an investment drive whose first leg is taking the marketing road trip to the United States of America.

Dubbed ‘Unleash investment potential: Explore Zimbabwe’s Real Estate at our US Diaspora Dinner’ the event is fast promising to be a sold out event as inquiries have started pouring in with potential customers asking for ‘tailor-made’ opportunities.

The event takes place on 28 February, at Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette, Paris Ballroom at 1730hrs American time (1230hrs local time).

CEO Mr Ken Sharpe will headline the marketing drive as the company prepares to extend the road trips to other diaspora markets.

Expected in attendance would be Zimbabwe’s representative to the US, Ambassador T Chifamba, whose office is assisting the marketing drive and the chair of the American Chamber of Commerce in Zimbabwe Mr J. W Oliver who will deliver insights into business success in Africa.

The first trip targets Zimbabweans living in the United States and Canada but would be live-streamed to benefit other Zimbabweans and interested international investors “who want to grow their money with WestProp”.

Mr Sharpe says the road trips are part of marketing destination Zimbabwe and showcase the “huge investment opportunities that exist locally”.

WestProp Holdings board chair Dr Michael Louis gave the hint last year when he committed to marketing the real estate and other business opportunities abound in Zimbabwe.

Mr Sharpe says the showcase will help answer the many questions Zimbabweans in the diaspora have with regard to opportunities back home adding attendees will enjoy the testimonies of those who have already invested with WestProp.

Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Ms Marilyn Mosha will showcase the many investment opportunities at WestProp while facilitating product offer forms.

The company’s portfolio includes Pomona City dubbed ‘City within a City’, Millennium City which comprises of Pokugara, Millennium Heights, Mall of Zimbabwe, Wetland Park and offices complexes, and the soon-to-be-unveiled Hills Luxury Golf Estate that will have a PGA standard golf course, retirement home, medical facility, tennis and swimming academies, branded homes and a five star branded hotel.