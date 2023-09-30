WestProp scoops 3 Marketers awards

WestProp Chief Executive Officer Mr Ken Sharpe joins members of his management and staff in celebrating winning three Marketers Association Awards

Herald Reporter

True to tradition WestProp Holdings shone like a star at the Friday Marketers Association of Zimbabwe awards ceremony scooping three prestigious awards that firmly cemented the company’s dominance in the real estate sector.

The bring Dubai style developments company to Zimbabwe is not new to winning awards both locally and internationally.

Headlining the awards was Chief Executive Mr Ken Sharpe who won the marketing oriented CEO of the year.

Mr Sharpe has proved a big ambassador for Zimbabwe and never misses an opportunity to encourage Zimbabweans to talk positive of their motherland.

WestProp Holdings which has employed a vibrant marketing team bagged the social media and digital marketing campaign for the year as well as the best new product/innovation of the year.

Speaking on the event sidelines Mr Sharpe praised his team for their outstanding delivery that has catapulted the company to dizzy Heights.

“We are enthused and encouraged by the awards. We will continue improving and marketing our country. We are proud of our products”, he said.

WestProp are the developers of luxury premium lifestyle mixed use estates that include Pomona City, Millennium Park and the upcoming Hills Golf Estate that will have aPGA standard course measuring 7000 metres and decorated by multiple water features to add to golfing excitement.