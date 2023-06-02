Westprop living by its word

One of the seven 'friend' benches that was donated.

FOUNDER and CEO of the Victoria Falls listed WestProp Holdings Mr Ken Sharpe is living by his word on the rehabilitation of the Greenwood Park.

Today seven ‘friend’ benches were unveiled during the National Clean-up campaign that falls on the first Friday of each month.

Earlier this year Mr Sharpe made a commitment to spruce and furnish the park in which as a child he used to play.

Employees from the company monthly join the nation to clean-up their surroundings.

WestProp chose to carry out the cleaning in the park for the rest of 2023 and in the process resource the park with benches, a slate for traditional games like Pada, nhodo and draft.

This is in addition to the rehabilitation of the existing play centre for children.

His decision followed a visit to the park last year during that time he noticed that the park was losing its beauty and appeal.

WestProp believes that once the park is beautified it will rekindle memories and help attract tourists to Harare.

The park is adorned by the beautiful jacaranda trees which always come to life when they bloom purple from September to end of October.

“This is part of our giving back to the Harare community in which our business operates,” said Mr Sharpe.

WestProp are the developers of premium luxury lifestyle mixed estates that include Pomona City, Millennium Park that encompasses Pokugara, Millennium Heights and the soon to come to shape Mall of Zimbabwe.

The company will soon unveil one of the best golf estates on the African continent – The Hills Golf Estate in Warren Hills which will come with branded homes, a hotel, retirement home and branded swimming and tennis facilities.