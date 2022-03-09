West PropertyZimbabwe targets Diasporans

West Property Zimbabwe chief operations officer Ms Tatiana Aleshina (left) and their new ambassador and United States based Dr Rutendo Mudzamiri after signing the agreement

Herald Correspondent

Property developer West Properties Zimbabwe has engaged the services of United States based Dr Rutendo Mudzamiri as its ambassador in its effort of encouraging local investment among Zimbabweans living in the diaspora.

Mudzamiri will be the company’s international representative and her agreement with the company is to reach clients and investors globally and bring investment in properties.

“West Property Zimbabwe today announced a new partnership with Dr Mudzamiri to expand the reach of the West Property brand to Zimbabweans around the world. Mudzamiri will serve as a global brand agent for West Property Zimbabwe,” Marilyn Mosha, West Property chief sales and marketing officer said.

She said the company is honoured to have Dr Mudzamiri join them as a brand ambassador.

” As a company that supports female empowerment, Dr Mudzamiri embodies West Property’s need to provide Zimbabweans with quality properties. Her passion for empowering women aligns with our company’s culture and offers inspiration” said Mosha.

She added that Dr Mudzamiri is a Zimbabwean-born serial social entrepreneur based in the United States. She is also a trained leadership practitioner with a doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Regent University in the United States of America.

Mrs Mosha said Dr Mudzamiri has initiated and supported several women-led initiatives in over 23 African countries and she brings in a network of over 15,000 women whom she leads and mentors.

Dr Mudzamiri however said she was humbled to join West Property Zimbabwe as a global brand agent saying it was due to their impressive reputation for quality developments focused on clients.

“I am humbled to join the West Property team as a global brand agent. They have an impressive reputation for quality developments focused on clients’ needs. As someone looking into home ownership, I desire for my network to also acquire properties within Zimbabwe. I look forward to partnering with the West Property team in expanding access to home ownership amongst Zimbabweans in the diaspora, especially women.” Dr Mudzamiri said.

Dr Mudzamiri joins entertainment brand ambassador, Jah Prayzah, and media brand influencer Kudzai Violet Gwara, also known as KVG as representatives for West Property Zimbabwe.

Mosha further stated their brand is expanding its influence by going global and focusing on attracting foreign and diaspora investors in the local property market.

The company in was established in 2007 and is at the forefront of property development in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The agreement was signed between the company’s chief operations officer Ms Tatiana Aleshina and Dr Mudzamiri.