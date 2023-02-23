West Property to announce exciting development

Herald Correspondent

West Property, the luxury property development company will announce a special and exciting development during the first week of March.

Company chief executive Mr Ken Sharpe said the news will excite the property market and bring about the much anticipated momentum in the real estate sector which is now finding its feet.

He gave the hint in a recent press release as the property development entity showcases its confidence in Zimbabwe as an investment destination.

“We will make an announcement for a very special investment offering on a limited time basis during the first week of March this year,” he said.

In direct communication to property customers and investors Mr Sharpe had this to say: “Our success is your success and as such we believe in empowering individuals to grow in our organization of a high performance winning culture. We remain focused on our corporate strategy of putting ‘1 billion bricks in the ground by 2050’.

“It is with this in mind that we will make an announcement for a very special investment offering on a limited-time basis during the first week of March this year”.

The company has three big projects slated for 2023 namely the US$280 million Hills Golf Estate and branded luxury residential and hotel development at Warren Hills, the Mall of Zimbabwe and Pomona City phase 2.

“We at West Property Zimbabwe have been busy working over the past months on a new initiative at our company that will enable the public to benefit from our continued success,” said Mr Sharpe.