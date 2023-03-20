West Property empowers thousands through home ownership

Herald Reporter

West Property is empowering thousands of people through homeownership at its various developments by availing well-planned, affordable luxury lifestyle mixed-use residential estates.

People buying these properties are actively investing in a lifestyle that transcends generations.

The offerings epitomize the concept of luxury living from design, finishing and 24-hour security services, says company chief executive officer and property mogul Mr Ken Sharpe.

“We are introducing you into luxury and secure lifestyle estates. Our developments have all the requirements that range from shopping malls, churches, entertainment and offices among other day-to-day family needs, recreational and sporting facilities,” he says.

West Property is on a massive drive to redefine the modern lifestyle in Zimbabwe – a missing feature that locals have always cherished on foreign visits such as in Dubai and other developed economies.

“The value of your property is guaranteed to grow with each brick we put into the ground on all our developments,” he said.

West Property has a vision of laying one billion bricks by 2050 and has projected its initial investment to be worth US$5 billion with the estimation that the value will grow to between US$15 and US$30 billion in the next 28 years when the current projects are completed.

“We have a 28-year-old vision premised on hope for a better Zimbabwe,” he said.

The property market is regarded by many as a safe bank as it stores and grows in value.

“With the scarcity of land – the best time to invest in the available land is now. Such an investment will certainly grow and reward the investor handsomely,” said Mr Sharpe who has also experienced the phenomenal value of investing in property.

“I speak from personal experience. I bought properties during periods of high inflation. I can never regret my decisions. I wish the same for everybody else,” he said.

The property-developing and award-winning Mr Sharpe said Zimbabwe will soon be a doyen of Africa and an internationally acclaimed tourism destination because of the massive infrastructure developments.