West Property brings Dubai to Zimbabwe

West Property the leading property development company is offering serviced residential stands and completed premium lifestyle housing units making a huge affirmation on the property scene.

Home seekers had gotten accustomed to parallel development where they built houses without the necessary services such as tarred roads, water, storm water drains, electricity and internet connectivity.

West Property that prides itself with provision of premium lifestyle accommodation are the developers of Gunhill Rise, Homelands 263, Mbudzi Market, Pokugara, Millennium Heights and Pomona City.

Presently selling hot and attracting the interest of buyers is the 270 ha Pomona City project with close to 600 stands ranging from 500 to 3000 square metres.

Dubbed a city within a city because of its futuristic picturesque developments, use of technology to complete a digital and mixed use community, Pomona City is earmarked to enhance Harare’s world class city vision by 2025.

“We believe that this one of the premium communities we are creating in Zimbabwe. We are bringing Dubai to Zimbabwe. One brick at a time,” says West Property chief executive and award-winning property mogul Mr Ken Sharpe.

The mixed-use residential estate has a shopping centre, schools, an entertainment section with swimming pools, tennis and squash courts, a park, clubhouse and church sites. The churches are situated on Church Avenue.

The development abutting the Wingate Golf Course has 500 residential stands of which more than half have already been bought.

On Monday the company conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a six-lane signature entrance gate.

