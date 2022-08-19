West Properties headed for International Property Awards

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

West Properties Zimbabwe has been invited to the International Property Awards set for October 6, 2022 at the Habtoor Grand Resort in Dubai UAE.

The International Property Awards identify the highest levels of achievement in real estate, development, architecture, interior design and marketing in both the residential and commercial sectors, focusing on services, sustainability, high living standards, ergonomics, originality and creativity.

West Properties was selected from several other companies and was judged by an independent committee to win an award in both categories of Best Residential Development 20+ units & top developers website for Zimbabwe.

Lord Waverley, chairman of the judges will be presenting the winners on stage.

Mr Kenneth Sharpe the company’s chief executive officer said in response: “For us to come out on top is a true testimony to our ethos and vision, which is to become the leading developer of exceptional properties in Zimbabwe.”

He said after graduating in June this year from a three-year study at Harvard Business School, he learned that the most important element in business is having a quality dream team of talented people and it was them who deserve this recognition.

“We dedicate yet another accolade to our winning team at West Properties and our loyal customers without whom this would have been possible.”

Mr Sharpe also said although Zimbabwe was the last country on the list, “we know the last will eventually be first and as such our eyes are set to becoming the African continent’s overall winner!”