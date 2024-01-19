West Prop budgets US$1m for wetland restoration

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The designated wetland in Borrowdale West, which has been subject to debate and activist measures for preservation, will now be restored and upgraded by real estate company West Properties Holdings Limited (WestProp), which has set aside US$1 million to re-engineer the land into an eco-friendly park.

The company secured an environmental impact assessment (EIA) certificate for the land in 2015, but is waiting for the green light of Harare City Council to start the work.

WestProp chief executive Mr Ken Sharpe said yesterday that the wetland would be restored and upgraded into a nature park. The wetland lies between the WestProp developments of Pokugara and Millennium Heights.

Once it had been upgraded into a nature park it would be allowed to naturally regenerate and in turn bring people and nature together.

The WestProp vision and plans had been stalled by recent developments that had seen the land being sold to another company despite the prior existence of the WestProp plans and commitment to resuscitate the wetland.

“We have set aside US$1 million for the project and the designs are now available for public input and everyone is welcome to contribute to make this a reality,” Mr Sharpe said.

“The project fits very well into our live, work, shop and play theme as residents in the afore-mentioned residential estates would be able to enjoy recreational amenities within the gated community and Zimbabweans at large. The project entails re-engineering of the wetland and bringing back the biodiversity aquatic life and developing the land into an eco-friendly tourism facility that has walkways, bicycle tracks bird viewing sites, fishing and canoeing facilities.

“We will plant suitable tree species and lawns while preserving the existing vegetation. We are a very environment conscious organisation that is eager to see environmental sustainability, co-existence and thriving of ecosystems.”

Modern developers were creating and recreating water features for the benefit of residents in their lifestyle estates.

According to WestProp findings, urban water bodies act as natural cooling sources by facilitating evaporation, which contributes to reducing the overall thermal environment.

“Our park will be a symbol of ecological city development, owing to its remarkable ecological, economic and social benefits that include and not limited to provision of green infrastructure that helps manage storm water, reduce flooding and improve water quality by filtering pollutants,” Mr Sharpe said.

“We will be able to introduce a safe habitat for wildlife and support biodiversity in addition to creating a nature park where people can enjoy nature and participate in outdoor activities. This will a major attraction when Zimbabwe hosts COP25 in 2025 as this will demonstrate the friendship between nature and human beings.

“We are prepared to work with all like-minded people to make this project a success. It is our considered view that wetland parks are an excellent way to promote sustainable urban development and improve the quality of life for people living in built-up areas.”

Mr Sharpe said WestProp received the EIA certificate for the developments in December 2015 and at the time they ensured that the Borrowdale Vlei was protected.

The company instigated measures to ensure the sewer lines which run behind Dandaro were unblocked as they perennially were subject to sabotage.

“We have security details within the vlei limiting the soil poaching and dumping of rubbish. It is our considered view that development of the wetland in a coordinated and sustainable manner is the best approach and in line with our environmental management plan that mitigates against harmful effects to the wetland.

“In consultation with specialist in the field we have committed capital to the preservation of the Borrowdale Vlei. We applaud Government agencies that quickly moved in to avert a pending disaster that would have occurred had houses been built on the vlei and we appreciate the swift move and the exemplary manner in which the culprits are being made accountable.”