West Ham like cat on a hot tin roof over Zouma saga

LONDON — West Ham manager David Moyes is in the spotlight ahead of his side’s trip to Leicester tomorrow, with the build-up overshadowed by the fallout from a video showing defender Kurt Zouma physically abusing his cat.

Zouma is available to play for West Ham against Leicester tomorrow despite a disturbing video of him kicking his cat across his kitchen floor, Moyes has confirmed.

Zouma’s cats have been taken away by the RSPCA after a video emerged of him hitting, dropping, and kicking his pet across his kitchen floor on Monday.

The 27-year-old West Ham defender issued an apology and has been fined two weeks’ wages – understood to be £250,000 – which will be donated to animal welfare charities, while Adidas have dropped the player as a client.

Moyes caused controversy by picking Zouma to face Watford on Tuesday, barely 24 hours after the footage was released and amid a huge public outcry.

National League club Dagenham have suspended Zouma’s brother Yoan, who is understood to have filmed the video, while the RSPCA investigates the incident. But Moyes said: “Yes he’s available to play against Leicester. There are different views and opinions on should he be available. We as a club took that decision and I stand by that.

“I don’t think the club could take more action or any quicker. West Ham have fined him the maximum wages. We all accept the actions are terrible and diabolical, but we’ve chosen to play him and we stand by that.

“We are so disappointed it is completely out of character from Kurt. He is a really good lad we are going to get him some help and trying to give him as much help as we can.

“Like drink-driving offences, most people have to go to classes and the RSPCA are going to provide him with classes to understand about animals and how to treat them.

“We will do everything we can to make sure Kurt is looking into it, and getting better, and understanding it.

“The incident is terrible, we all totally agree with that. There was nobody in this football club who doesn’t agree with that.

“Sponsorship being taken away is something the club will deal with, not me.”

The Hammers have upset the odds to lead Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham in the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League football.

But Moyes’ decision to play Zouma in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Watford, just hours after a video emerged of the Frenchman kicking and slapping his pet, was seen by many as a misjudgement. West Ham have fined the 27-year-old France international “the maximum amount possible”, understood to be about £250 000, but the incident has been damaging, with the London club losing sponsors.

Moyes’ decision to play Zouma on Tuesday has been fiercely criticised by prominent sporting and political figures.

“He should be dropped. I don’t know what they were thinking of playing him the other night,” said Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party. “That was just a mistake.”

More than 300 000 people have signed an online petition calling for Zouma to be prosecuted as the public backlash intensifies in a country renowned for its love of animals.

Moyes is not the only manager under pressure at the King Power tomorrow, with Brendan Rodgers scrambling to revive Leicester’s fortunes.

Rodgers was touted as a candidate to be Manchester United’s next permanent boss earlier in the season after leading Leicester to FA Cup glory for the first time in the club’s history.

However, their cup defence ended in an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Championship side Nottingham Forest last weekend and a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Thursday left them languishing in 12th spot in the table.

Manchester United and Tottenham also have to bounce back from poor midweek results that cost them ground in the race for the top four.

United were held 1-1 at bottom-of-the-table Burnley, while Spurs blew a 2-1 lead late on to lose 3-2 at home to Southampton.

Tottenham could drop as low as eighth if they lose to Wolves tomorrow and manager Antonio Conte is not confident of their chances of climbing into the top four despite having games in hand.

“This season we are going to struggle to get three points,” said the Italian.

“If we want to grow and try to be competitive as a team, the first thing you have to improve is stability. Not be up and down, up and down.”

Frank Lampard also suffered a disappointing start to life in the English Premier League with Everton on Tuesday as a 3-1 defeat at Newcastle left the Toffees perilously placed just above the relegation zone.

Everton have been in England’s top flight since 1954 but are sinking like a stone, with just one win in their past 15 league games.

Leeds’ trip to Goodison Park today gives Lampard’s team the chance to earn themselves some breathing space, with relegation-threatened Norwich facing leaders Manchester City and Burnley hosting Liverpool.

English Premiership Fixtures

Today: Manchester United v Southampton (2:30pm), Brentford v Crystal Palace, Everton v Leeds, Watford v Brighton (all 5pm), Norwich v Manchester City (7:30pm).

Tomorrow: Burnley v Liverpool, Newcastle v Aston Villa, Tottenham v Wolves (all 4pm), Leicester v West Ham (6:30pm). -AFP