We’re taking fight to land barons: Chiwenga

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga (left) chats to Kuwadzana National Assembly Member Cde Betty Nhambu Kaseke (centre) and Harare Province executive members after addressing a zanu-pf campaign rally at Friendship High School in Hatcliffe, Harare, yesterday. — Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

Government is finalising the land audit on cities and towns, where it is looking into various land use to clamp down on land barons that prejudiced home-seekers of their hard earned cash, Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at a rally at Friendship High School in Hatcliffe, Harare, yesterday, Acting President Chiwenga said the report they had received on the land audit was appalling.

“We are tying up the land audit initiated by President Mnangagwa on how the land is being used in the city and other towns across the country,” he said.

“The report we have received is appalling and we are taking measures to address the issue.”

Acting President Chiwenga warned land barons that their days were numbered, saying it was time to restore sanity and protect people from them.

He said land barons were causing havoc in many settlements across the country, fleecing unsuspecting home-seekers of their hard earned cash and parcelling out stands on State or council land designated even for other uses.

“We say today is the end of land barons,” said Cde Chiwenga, to rousing applause. “We shall leave no stone unturned to address the issue. I want to emphasise that there are no scared cows.”

Acting President Chiwenga castigated the MDC-led council in Harare for neglecting the people.

He said Harare City Council should stop collecting revenue from the struggling rate payers because it was not providing good service.

“The current state of affairs is appalling here in Hatcliffe,” said Acting President Chiwenga. “Harare is collecting revenue from you, but there is no functional sewer and water reticulation system to justify their action.

“Refuse is not being collected. We are saying you cannot continue losing your cash to the local authority. Stop paying council until new regulations are put in place.”

Acting President Chiwenga said people would enjoy best council services when they vote President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF in the harmonised elections on July 30.

He said council should collect revenue from people who were working and not to burden the unemployed struggling to make ends meet.

Dr Chiwenga said the only way people could extricate themselves from the economic hardships was to vote for President Mnangagwa.

He described President Mnangagwa as the biblical Joshua.

“He is the Joshua of Zimbabwe who will take you to Canaan,” he said.

Acting President Chiwenga said Zanu-PF was the party of choice because it was predicated on three values, which are unity, peace and development.

Zimbabwe, he said, had potential to develop if people were united. He urged the party supporters to rally behind their aspiring National Assembly member Cde Tongesai Mudambo and the party’s councillors.

“We also want the losing candidates to give unflinching support to our candidates for us to win resoundingly,” he said.

He said once Zanu-PF won the elections, there would be massive development in Hatcliffe as the ruling party had lined up a number of developmental projects for Harare North constituency.

“The projects include the road infrastructure, decent accommodation, amenities and electrification of Hatcliffe and the surrounding areas,” he said.

Acting President Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa was determined to end corruption in all the sectors of the economy and propel the country’s development to greater heights.

“Corruption, extortion and all kinds of criminality will be a thing of the past,” he said.

Turning to the bombing at White City Stadium in Bulawayo at a Zanu-PF rally, Acting President Chiwenga condemned the act of terror, saying the party leadership would not be deterred by such acts.

“I want to say in very clear terms that no one will reverse the gains of Operation Restore Legacy that took place last year,” he said.

“A lot happened in November last year’s Operation Restore Legacy, where people came out in their numbers to decide their future. We want to build our nation as a united front.”

Acting President Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa’s administration was keeping its foot on the pedal and was doing everything possible to resuscitate factories and industries that had stopped operating over the past years, to create jobs for the people.

Zanu-PF Harare provincial chairman Cde Goodwills Masimirembwa promised victory for the party, saying Harare North constituency was in safe hands of the party.

“We are ready to retain the parliamentary seat,” he said. “We want to add more urban seats to register a landslide victory.”

Cde Masimirembwa said it was high time that the MDC council was removed because it failed to deliver.