We’re ready for elections — police

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) yesterday said they were ready to deploy ahead of the forthcoming harmonised elections and urged officers to heed the call by President Mnangagwa to deal with all politically motivated crimes.

A team of officers led by the 2018 ZRP Harmonised Elections Committee Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza is currently touring provinces to assess the state of preparedness by officers.

The team visited Midlands and Bulawayo Provinces this week.

In a statement yesterday, Snr Asst Comm Makodza said the ZRP had a Constitutional mandate to ensure that the forthcoming Harmonised Elections were held in peaceful, tranquil and violent free environment.

“In this regard the Commissioner General of Police (Godwin Matanga) has set up a Committee to co-ordinate, guide, supervise and ensure police deployments are focused towards a conducive atmosphere for holding of free, fair and credible elections.

“As the Police Commander Harmonised Elections Committee, we are currently embarking on provincial assessment visits to check the state of preparedness vis a vis deployments, all necessary logistical arrangements and address any challenges if any. We are working with all ZEC structures and other relevant stakeholders to ensure police deployments are conducted well on time,” he said.

He said in line with the pronouncements by President Mnangagwa, the force had a zero tolerance on all forms of politically motivated crimes and will arrest anyone who engages in all forms of violence.

“May I thus implore all political parties to reign in their members. I urge the media to preach the word of peace, tolerance and condemn violence in all its forms. Remember the media is a key stakeholder in elections and practically with regards to observance of peace by all Zimbabweans.

“Members of the public are urged to come forward to report any forms of violence to ensure swift action is taken by the police.

“It is in this spirit that I implore you as police officers in Bulawayo to take heed of his Excellence, the Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces and the Head of State and Government, Cde E.D Mnangangwa’s message of peace, free, fair, credible and non-violence elections by taking decisive actions on all politically motivated crimes,” said Snr Asst Comm Makodza.

“Please exercise this clarion call without fear or favour. Your Commanders can fully assist in your responsibilities and have assured me that all provincial deployments are now ready for the plebiscites.”

In February, President Mnangagwa urged the police to play a pivotal role in ensuring harmonised elections scheduled for this year were held in a conducive atmosphere through effective policing.

President Mnangagwa made the call while officially opening the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) New Headquarters and Forensic Science Laboratory in Harare.

He urged the police to deal diligently and decisively with all forms of political violence.

The President also appealed to all political players and citizens to cooperate with the police as they exercise their constitutional mandate.

He said the public should also not provoke the police into breaking the laws they are supposed to enforce and in equal measure, the police should not provoke the citizens into breaking the law.

President Mnangagwa urged professionalism, unity, oneness, love, peace and harmony in the police force.