‘We’re not out of the woods’

Herald Reporter

The public has been advised not to relax as Covid-19 remains a threat and vaccination should continue in order to tame the pandemic.

This was said by National Covid-19 Coordinator Dr Agnes Mahomva in an interview yesterday.

Dr Mahomva said while Government had relaxed Covid-19 prevention measures, it was important that people remained vigilant.

“We are happy that the number of Covid-19 cases has continued to go down. We are, however, not yet out of the woods,” she said.

Dr Mahomva said the easing of lockdown measures had been necessitated by science, but said vaccination should continue.

“The virus caught us by surprise and anything can happen.

“We should not relax, but continue with vaccinations and strict adherence to all Covid-19 preventive measures such as masking and sanitising. It is important to remain vigilant,” she said.

Provincial task forces were urged to continue working hard and encouraging people to get vaccinated.