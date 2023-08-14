‘We’re moving towards economic freedom’

Michael Magoronga

Midlands Bureau

ZANU PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi has highlighted the transformative developmental projects initiated by the Second Republic and said they should persuade the electorate to vote for President Mnangagwa and the ruling party as the schemes are helping Zimbabwe to achieve total economic emancipation.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Silobela on Saturday, Cde Mohadi praised the party’s efforts to improve citizens’ lives and ensure food security through initiatives like dam construction and establishment of irrigation schemes to counter the impact of climate change.

“The Second Republic brought about development through a number of projects that the Government is implementing,” he said.

“To counter the effects of climate change, the Government has been building dams to ensure water is available and establishing as well as rehabilitating irrigation schemes. All this is meant to ensure food security by countering the negative effects of climate change.”

Cde Mohadi said the Government bought 80 drill rigs to enable it to drill as many boreholes for both domestic and irrigation water.

He urged the people to vote wisely, saying it was only Zanu PF which guaranteed them development and prosperity.

“If we vote wisely and vote Zanu PF, we would have beaten our enemies in their own game,” said Cde Mohadi.

“We want total economic and political emancipation. The white settlers are still within us and we can feel and see them through their economic sabotage. We can only win against them by voting for Zanu PF come elections.”

Cde Mohadi stressed that true economic empowerment starts with complete control of the land and other natural resources such as minerals.

He criticised opposition leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa, who is saying if elected, whites will flood the country.

“We all heard him (Chamisa) saying once he is voted in, which is a dream anyway, he will call (United States of America president) Joe Biden first.

“It is clear that his intentions are to give back the country to the white settlers, the ones we fought against,” he said.

Chief Malisa of Silobela expressed support for Zanu PF, praising its organisation and dedication to the people’s interests.

“Zanu PF is an organised party not these other ones,” he said.

“We only see them putting their posters in my area without consulting me, it shows great disrespect. We will all vote for a party which is organised and which brought about the independence that we are enjoying today.”

Prominent figures like Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo, Silobela legislator Cde Manoki-Mpofu, Zanu PF candidate for Silobela Cde Jonah Nyevera and Kwekwe District Coordinating (DCC) chairperson Cde Moses Thandika, were also present at the campaign rally.