We’re looking forward to Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo – International Buyers

Herald Correspondent

International buyers are looking forward to 15th Edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo to be held from 13 to 15 October at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

This year’s Expo is expected to attract over 100 international buyers. The expo is expected to continue to play a role in unifying the region into one multi-attraction tourist destination.

Mr Yunsuk Jin, a leading South Korean tour operator, confirmed that they had booked a pre-tour which will see them visit the majestic Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park, Bulawayo and Harare. He said it was his hope that he will be able to explore the expo and sell Zimbabwe’s tourism products in his home country and Asia at large.

“We are attending Sanganai/Hlanganani as buyers and looking forward to meeting the rest of the world at this tourism exchange. Before 2019, as a company we used to bring about 3 000 South Korean tourists into the country and we hope to continue after this year’s edition of the expo. We want to enhance our knowledge and experience about destinations we have since booked to take part in a pre-tour that covers Bulawayo, Masvingo, the Eastern Highlands and Harare,” he said.

With a company that already has a presence in Cape Town and Johannesburg, Mr Jin said his company has a 80 percent market share of operators that bring tourists to Africa.

American, Ms Kirsten Lebreux who works with an operator that specialises in custom tours all round the world said she was looking forward to seeing what the country has for tourists.

“Zimbabwe is one of my favourite places in the world and I am so excited at the opportunity to be at Sanganai/Hlanganani to reconnect with old friends and industry partners. I want to be able to pick as much information as possible and share it with friends and industry colleagues back at home,” said Ms Lebreux.

From 13 to 15 October, tourism journalists and buyers comprising international travel agents and travel trade partners, will be taken on familiarisation trips to different tourism sites across Zimbabwe.