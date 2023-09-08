‘We’re committed to good governance’

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

The Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana has said the Government is committed to good corporate governance in the public sector as this is key to achieving the objectives of the National Development Strategy 1.

He said this while addressing officials from the ministry who are currently attending a three-day risk management workshop at the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Management in Darwendale which is aimed at promoting a coherent approach towards managing and mitigating risks.

Mr Mangwana said the engagement was in line with the Government’s commitment towards good governance.

The training programme is in line with provisions of the law that speak to the management of public finances.

Said Mr Mangwana: “The Treasury has produced the Risk Management Framework and Guidelines for the Public sector as a panacea to good corporate governance in the Public sector.

“This workshop therefore is important not only to the Ministry but to the nation as a whole, as we now move to consolidate the gains of National Development Strategy (NDS1) and usher in the NDS2 in fulfilment of Vision 2030.”

He echoed President Mnangagwa’s call for Zimbabweans to help build the nation under the mantra: Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo, Ilizwe lakhwe ngabanikazi balo” urging the officials under the Information Ministry urging them to relay developmental and success stories of the Second Republic.

The Ministry, he said, had expectations that the Risk Management Policy would critically examine internal controls, roles and responsibilities, proffer mitigation to the envisaged risks and prioritise Enterprise Risk Management Training in line with “Leaving No Place and No One Behind”.

“Taking the three-day deliberations to a national context, the mandate of the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services is to communicate the Government’s Vision and as such we have a duty to communicate the risks narrative on behalf of the Government so that people understand the role they are expected to play right to the grassroots level and village level,” he said.

Trainer and facilitator, Dr Moses Chundu explained some of the main risk factors associated with public institutions.

“In Government, we are talking about what we call the most common types of risk.

“The first one that featured most is what we call technology risk, the risk that our machines can fail in the process and we lose all the information.

“The second one is the cyber security risk we are talking of potential attacks on our systems that have a bearing on our security third one is the infrastructure risk which is a major risk in public services, the possibility that our systems, roads, buildings can fail and harm people and the fourth one is employees risk,” he said.