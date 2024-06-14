We’re committed to affordable health: VP Mohadi

Vice President Kembo Mohadi flanked by Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora (third from left) and Manicaland Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Advocate Misheck Mugadza (second from right) and other senior officials pose for a picture in front of Runyararo Health Centre after the facility’s commissioning by VP Mohadi in Chimanimani District yesterday. - Picture: Tinai Nyadzayo.

Blessings Chidakwa in CHIMANIMANI

THE availability of quality and affordable health services for all citizens remains Government’s top priority, as evidenced by the ongoing building and upgrading of facilities, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said yesterday.

Healthcare delivery is one of the pillars that drive economic development under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Under the Second Republic, comprehensive and continuous reforms in the healthcare system are underway to boost the quality of services for all, in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision of matching international best practices as a pre-requisite for an upper middle-income society.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Runyararo Health Centre in Bumba area, Chimanimani, VP Mohadi said all health facilities should be easily accessible with no one having to travel beyond 5km to get health services.

VP Mohadi toured the facility, serving the surrounding communities of about 13 000 people, all of them Cyclone Idai survivors.

It is self-sustaining with a full solar system, accommodation units for the staff who will be stationed there and equipped with brick incinerators and water reservoirs.

It is also equipped with delivery, prenatal, post-natal and procedure rooms, a paediatric ward along with adult and maternity wards, three consultation rooms and an imaging store that houses a mobile x-ray machine.

After the tour, VP Mohadi addressed a bumper crowd where he said the Government was committed to instituting reforms within Zimbabwe’s health delivery system to enhance access to and affordability of health care.

“A world-class facility of this nature in the rural areas dovetails well with the Government philosophy of ‘leaving no one and no place behind’. Let us continue in our efforts to be at the service of our people,” he said.

“The opening of this hospital stands as a testimony to our commitment as a Government to ensure that the right to life and the right to quality healthcare services is provided to the people.”

VP Mohadi said walking long distances to access health facilities would be a thing of the past under the astute leadership of President Mnangagwa.

“It is the responsibility of Government to ensure that no child, mother, caregiver, or patient has to travel beyond 5km from their residence to seek medical attention. Many patients endure long journeys of over 10km to access healthcare services and we say no to that in the Second Republic,” he said.

The Government has reiterated its commitment to universal health coverage and pledged to accelerate efforts to achieve it by 2030 through expanding services, increasing resources and improving efficiency.

VP Mohadi said on September 12, 2019, Zimbabwe signed a historic agreement with NMS Infrastructure (Pvt) Ltd, a British-based company, for a US$200 million loan facility.

“This loan is dedicated to the construction of five 60-bed district hospitals and 30, 22-bed health centres. As part of this agreement, Zimbabwe has already invested US$17 400 000 towards the construction of the first eight health centres.

“The signing of the loan agreement is expected to be finalised by the end of August 2024, which will unlock the construction of an additional 22 of the 22-bed clinics and the five 60-bed district hospitals,” he said.

VP Mohadi said the construction of these health facilities was being carried out in two phases with the first phase having focused on the completion of the first four health centres.

The newly commissioned health centre in Chimanimani offers an impressive range of services including a maternity unit with separate pre-natal and postnatal wards, a labour ward and delivery units, as well as a waiting area for expectant mothers.

There are male, female, and paediatric wards, a minor surgical operating theatre, doctor’s consulting rooms, a pharmacy, a laboratory, storage rooms, laundry facilities, and showers and toilets in all wards.

VP Mohadi said the centre was the second comprehensive emergency maternal obstetric and newborn care centre in Chimanimani District after Mutambara Mission Hospital.

The Government recognised the importance of timely access to maternal health services, hence each health facility would have dedicated maternity wards.

“It is important to note that these other health facilities to be constructed will be fully furnished and equipped for commissioning and handover. Staff accommodation has been incorporated to ensure a prompt response to the needs of our clients, as dedicated healthcare professionals will be residing on-site.

“Additionally, a borehole and overhead water tank with a capacity of 5 000 litres will be installed at each location to ensure a reliable water supply. To promote sustainable energy usage, a solar plant has been installed at this health centre to power the facility,” he said.

VP Mohadi saluted health care professionals across the country for their oaths to ensure that all citizens continue to receive quality services and to build a unified health delivery system.

As Chimanimani was part of the areas ravaged by Cyclone Idai, VP Mohadi said the Government remains committed to improving the lives of those who were affected.

“The facility was built to provide service to the population resettled after the devastating Cyclone Idai experienced in March 2019.”

The construction commenced in March 2023.

“Therefore, this facility has been built in response to the growing healthcare needs of approximately 12 973 people,” he said.

Increasing access to health services for all citizens is central to universal health coverage, particularly for the most vulnerable and marginalised people in communities.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the Government launched the National Health Strategy (NHS) 2021-2025 as a deliberate effort to improve the health and wellness of the population and eventually ensure universal access to health services.

“The opening of the health centre shows Government’s commitment to improving the country’s health care.

“Since the advent of the Second Republic, our Ministry has been building new hospitals and clinics while also refurbishing existing ones. At the same time, we have been bringing state-of-the-art equipment,” he said.

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Advocate Misheck Mugadza said this year the province has been blessed after hosting the first National Independence Day Celebrations, cookout competitions and the Cultural Week graced by VP Mohadi in Chipinge.

“On behalf of the Manicaland family, I wish to thank particularly President Mnangagwa for affording Chimanimani and Manicaland another milestone project through provision of a health facility at Runyararo where Cyclone Idai survivors were resettled by Government and provided with shelter.

“As Manicaland, we are proud of Runyararo Health Centre. It is not only a special project to the whole nation, but to the communities affected by Cyclone Idai. There is no doubt that it will contribute to improved access to health services in the whole district,” he said.

Manicaland was proud of the developments brought about by post-Cyclone Idai reconstruction and rehabilitation.

“A great transformation has been observed through the provision of services. Manicaland shall forever be grateful for this priceless support which has immensely contributed to uplifting of livelihoods in the province,” he said.

A development partner, NMS Infrastructure Limited business development director Alister Johnson said it was an honour to embark on such a life changing project, urging the community to put the health centre to good use.

Some of the commissioned health centres countrywide include Cowdray Park (Bulawayo), Mataga Hospital (Mberengwa) and Stoneridge (Harare).