Wellness Week for Zimbabwe’s journalists

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

Gender and Media Connect (GMC) is launching the Journalists’ Wellness Week to promote the well-being of the country’s media professionals.

The initiative is themed “#RechargeandReconnect!” and will run from December 2 to 7, 2024.

It offers journalists an opportunity to rejuvenate and gain resilience to be able to manage the pressure at work.

Local journalists often grapple with hostile working environments, traumatic stories and economic hardships, compounded by online harassment and gender-based violence.

These issues have created a silent mental health problem within the industry.

“Journalists are often at the frontlines of information dissemination, yet their well-being is rarely prioritised,” said GMC director, Ms Patience Zirima.

“This initiative is about creating a healthier, more inclusive media environment where journalists can thrive while continuing their critical work.”

The week-long programme features a variety of activities designed to support journalists’ mental and physical well-being.

These include yoga sessions, digital safety clinics, legal support workshops for covering sensitive stories, and financial literacy sessions.

There will also be a de-stress camp that will include a walkathon, inter-media soccer matches, group fitness challenges and free health screenings.

Additionally, professional counsellors in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, and Gweru will provide free emotional support and safe spaces for journalists to report harassment or seek guidance.