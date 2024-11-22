  • Today Fri, 22 Nov 2024

Wellness Week for Zimbabwe’s journalists

Wellness Week for Zimbabwe’s journalists GMC director, Ms Patience Zirima

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

Gender and Media Connect (GMC) is launching the Journalists’ Wellness Week to promote the well-being of the country’s media professionals.

The initiative is themed “#RechargeandReconnect!” and will run from December 2 to 7, 2024.

It offers journalists an opportunity to rejuvenate and gain resilience to be able to manage the pressure at work.

Local journalists often grapple with hostile working environments, traumatic stories and economic hardships, compounded by online harassment and gender-based violence.

These issues have created a silent mental health problem within the industry.

“Journalists are often at the frontlines of information dissemination, yet their well-being is rarely prioritised,” said GMC director, Ms Patience Zirima.

“This initiative is about creating a healthier, more inclusive media environment where journalists can thrive while continuing their critical work.”

The week-long programme features a variety of activities designed to support journalists’ mental and physical well-being.

These include yoga sessions, digital safety clinics, legal support workshops for covering sensitive stories, and financial literacy sessions.

There will also be a de-stress camp that will include a walkathon, inter-media soccer matches, group fitness challenges and free health screenings.

Additionally, professional counsellors in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, and Gweru will provide free emotional support and safe spaces for journalists to report harassment or seek guidance.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Harare to upgrade Amalinda sewerage syst... National

    Harare to upgrade Amalinda sewerage syst...

    Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent Harare City Council (HCC) is set to embark on a major upgrade of the dilapidated Amalinda sewer system. The Environmental Management and Human Resource and General Purposes Committees visited the site on Thursday to assess the current state of the infrastructure. Mayor Jacob Mafume, who led the tour, said there is […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments