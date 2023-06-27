‘Well done Zimbabwe Cricket, we salute you’

MONUMENTAL . . . .Zimbabwe national cricket team players celebrate their heroics after posting their biggest win in ODI cricket following the 304-run victory over US in a World Cup Qualifier match at Harare Sports Club yesterday. — Picture by ZimCricket

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday joined the nation in celebrating the successes being scored by the Zimbabwe cricket team following their historic win over the United States in the last Group A game of the International Cricket Council cricket World Cup Qualifier at Harare Sports Club.

The Chevrons set off wild scenes of celebrations at the end of their game yesterday after defeating the Americans by a massive 304 runs.

The President took to Twitter soon after the big win, which entered the record books as the second biggest winning margin in the history of ODI cricket.

The only country that has won by a bigger margin is India. The Indians set the record when they beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs in January this year.

President Mnangagwa, who was the guest of honour at the official launch of the ICC World Cup Qualifier in Harare two weeks ago, has been following the cricket games.

Following the team’s heroics yesterday, he reminded the Chevrons of his continued support as the tournament progressed to the Super Six Stage with a perfect record of four wins from as many games.

“Well done Zimbabwe cricket, the nation stands behind you! Keep it going! The crowds at Harare have been fantastic! Bulawayo, it’s your turn to show your support now! #Proud Nation #support the Chevrons,” tweeted President Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe have been excellent in the 10-team tournament as they have won all their pool games to finish top of Group A which also has The Netherlands, Nepal and two-time former champions West Indies.

The games featuring the local team have attracted huge crowds at Harare Sports Club, as a testament to the growing appeal the sport has on many Zimbabweans.

The Chevrons, as the national cricket team is fondly known by its supporters, are now set to shift base to Bulawayo where they will play their games in the Super Six stage at Queens Sports Club.

This is the second time that Zimbabwe are hosting a major Men’s World Cup Qualifying tournament following the success of last year’s edition in Bulawayo.

President Mnangagwa said during the launch that it was Government’s deliberate policy to make sport one of the priority areas in the Second Republic.

“Sport is an investment in better health, education and skills for the younger generations, critical in keeping the youth away from drugs and other illicit substances that are ravaging our societies today.”

“While we all admire the on-field achievements, sport also has the power to align our energy, passion and enthusiasm around a collective cause.

“The magic, potential and hope that sport can create among children in our townships and villages must be harnessed to ensure that no one and no place is left behind across all sporting disciplines.

“In this regard, my Government is committed to providing an environment in which more young people realise success and their full potential through their sporting endeavours.

“My Administration has, therefore, made sport and recreation development a priority in the country which should ultimately improve livelihoods, incomes and ultimately our economy.

“Additionally, we are determined to nurture sporting activities as a vehicle for uniting the nation, promoting social cohesion, peace and harmony as well as entertaining the young and old alike,” he said.