Weekend packed with exciting shows

Janet Manyowa launches Father’s House.

Mutil-award winning gospel music sensation Janet Manyowa is set to launch her album titled Father’s House at an intimate affair this weekend.

The 10-track album will be launched at the Venue in Avondale, Harare.

Other parts of the album were recorded during her “Wanqoba” album launch in Bulawayo last year which saw thousands of people attending. The manager highlighted that other popular musicians featured on the album.

“Renowned and celebrated poet Albert Nyathi also featured on the album title track. Some of the songs on the album include ‘Shoko Renyu’, ‘Dry bones’, ‘Forever’, ‘Jesu Makanaka’, ‘Blessed Be Your Name’ featuring Pastor Bonnie Deuschle, ‘Bayethe’ and ‘Tirivakundi’ among others,” said Munya Manyowa , Janet’s manager and husband. “The album is a 10-track one and we recently released three songs yet which include ‘Shoko Renyu,’ ‘Jesu Makanaka’ and ‘Running,”’ he added.

The event will start at 6pm.

Youth Elevation concert set to uplift souls

Excitement of the gospel fan will fills air at the Elevation Concert.

The gospel concert featuring an array of talented performers is scheduled to take place on weekend at the Mabelreign Citadel Hall in Harare. With an impressive line-up of gospel artistes, the gospel concert promises to be a day filled with powerful fellowship.

Among the artistes to perform include, Kuda Mutsvene, Yayi, Tafadzwa Katembo, Zviko The Creator and several groups which include Dzivarasekwa Citadel Band, Mabelreign Youth singers, Heartfelt, Methodist Church, Phase 4 Youth singers and Zaoga Praise.

The concert aims to bring gospel worshipers from different parts of the nation together, fostering unity and the spread of message of hope and faith. This will provide an opportunity for many to experience the power of worship and connect with spiritual world.

Killer T set to perform in Canada

Popular Zimdancehall musician Calvin Kusikwenyu, populary known as Killer T is set to perform in Canada over the weekend.

It will be the first time for the “Maisafanira Kundirega” hit maker to perform in Canada. In a statement issued on his social media handles, Killer T is ready for a three-day show stopper event starting today.

“Canada Gig Guide we are coming for the first time, 7 July 2023, Union Hall in Edmonton, 8 July 2023, National Event Venue in Toronto and 9 July 2023, Suite62 in Montreal.

Killer T, recently released an album titled “Tiri Vemuma Streets” which is still trending on an international music platform, audiomack.

Gala in Karoi to honour Chikerema

Artistes from different music genres are set to perform in Karoi at a gala to honour James Dambadza Chikerema.

The gala is organised by the Office of the President and Cabinet and is meant to celebrate the life of a national hero and honouring the efforts he made during the celebration struggle with music and dances.

The music gala will be held in Karoi, Mashonaland West.

The event will start on Saturday night up to Sunday morning.

Musicians set to perform are Sulumani Chimbetu, Tambaoga, Macheso Boys, Cheif Hwenje, Blessing Shumba, Jah Master, Sabastian Magacha among others.