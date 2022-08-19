Weekend of thrills and glamour

Weekend vibes–Arts Reporter

The local showbiz has continued to give artistes of all disciplines a chance to showcase their talent at different venues and levels.

Although some fans still criticise the “high” price of tickets for some events, promoters have been justifying the prices, saying they are meant to cover the logistics.

Again, menacing bouncers have been a subject of debate of late at events and accused of causing chaos and havoc.

After a workshop conducted last month to work on modalities on how best this can be addressed, it was concluded that revellers can minimise the effect of these unruly elements on shows by buying their tickets at designated points, and not entertain bouncers.

All these issues have apparently not dampened the revellers’ spirits and the show promoters.

With the month of August nearing its conclusion, a lot of events are taking place, but revellers should be reminded that Covid-19 is not yet over.

They must remain highly alert and continue to observe the necessary World Health Organisation regulations to protect themselves and others, who are also at risk of getting infected by the virus.

Here is a quick run-down of events taking place across the country this weekend:

Winky D headlines Ghetto Invasion at Werras Park

Zimdancehall singer Winky D and his Vigilance Band are set to headline the Ghetto Invasion show tomorrow at Werras Park in Glen View 1.

The Gafa hitmaker will be supported by Bazooker and Boss Pumacol, while the duo of Templeman and Garry B will also grace the event.

Show organiser Samuel ‘Boss Werras’ Saungweme said it was all system go for the show.

He said the show was long overdue and promised fireworks.

“Due to Covid-19 pandemic, most of our events have been affected and by public demand we have decided to bring Winky D, and we are happy to be hosting him,” he said.

Boss Werras added that they were planning something big before year end.

“Our duty is to bring top entertainment events to the ghetto and I believe we are in the right direction. We have so far hosted big artistes such as Killer T, Freeman, Baba Harare, Alick Macheso, Seh Calaz, and Andy Muridzo. We are planning something big as well which will be announced in due course,” he said.

Meanwhile, Templeman took to social media to announce his presence at the event and invited fans to come in their numbers.

All set for Miss Africa Unite Zimbabwe pageant

All is set for the Miss Africa Unite Zimbabwe beauty pageant to be held tomorrow in Gweru hosted by Canoe Modelling Agency.

The pageant, which is meant to select models who can represent Africa and exhibit African culture internationally, will see 10 girls from different places Hwange, Bulawayo, Gweru, Masvingo and Harare vying for the title, with the queen representing Zimbabwe in Botswana this November.

Miss Zim Queen last auditions on tomorrow

Organisers for the inaugural Miss Zimbabwe Queen (MZQ) pageant scheduled for next month at Rainbow Towers have said they are wrapping up the auditions tomorrow.

The auditions which will be held at Rainbow Towers will see some of the renowned model experts and fashionistas conducting the show.

So far, the auditions have been done in Mutare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Bindura and Masvingo. Harare hosts the last auditions.

The finale scheduled for 10 September will see 12 girls walking the ramp, with five girls crowned winners and they will walk away with a ticket to represent the country at various international pageants.

Musicians such as Jah Prayzah, Enzo Ishall and Gemma Griffiths are billed to perform, while the red carpet hosts will be announced next week.

Dancer Bev at Cannibal Inn, Holly’s Hotel

It seems local dancer Beverly Sibanda, affectionately known as Bev, has a busy weekend schedule as she has been booked starting from yesterday.

The dancer took it to social media to announce where she will be performing, and delightful fans offered their comments.

Tonight, she will be performing at Cannibal Inn Night Club courtesy of Mongo Promotions. She performs alongside Sulumani Chimbetu and his band.

Then tomorrow she will serenade fans at Color Purple.

Toxic Fridays at Woods

Zimdancehall artistes Killer T will be at Woods Pub and Grill tonight where he is performing alongside musicians such as Volt Jt, Danny Vybz, Andile Brown and Mc Mocla among others.

The event dubbed Toxic Fridays will also give an opportunity to upcoming musicians to perform.

The musician who has been doing great of late after his song Toda Kusvika Makuseni released three days ago has reached over 7 000 views.