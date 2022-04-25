Weekend of glitz and glamour

Arts Reporters

Harare was alive over the weekend with a lot of events taking place.

Artistes and promoters have been maximising on weekends to host shows, with some showbiz practitioners now resorting to reducing their ticket prices to accommodate as many revellers as possible.

It is only shows that feature some regional or international stars that are priced at what some consider to be too high, especially when it comes to VIP tickets.

Again, having several events has left revellers spoilt for choice, from modelling pageants, musical shows, theatre acts to visual exhibitions.

However, there has been an outcry over foreign acts that have been flocking to the country over the past month to host shows.

From Makhadzi, Focalistic, Joeboy, Major League to Uncle Waffles — most of them have failed to live up to billing, with local supporting acts stealing the show.

Who is to blame?

Is it the local promoters who do not even brief the foreign artistes on what to expect in the country, or is it the choice of playlists the artistes make?

Promoters should do a thorough research on the foreign acts before they invite them.

For instance, check their three or four last tours on social media such as YouTube and see how they perform and the response from the crowd.

The promoters should not be just obsessed with wanting foreign acts to spice up their shows when local acts can pull a crowd and do massive shows.

Why not invest more in the locals?

Here are some of the shows that took place in Harare which The Herald Arts crew managed to attend.

Macheso proved his mettle at Andy Miller Hall

Prolific guitarist and award winning sungura musician Alick Macheso proved his mettle with a scintillating performance at Andy Miller Hall in Harare on Saturday.

Popularly known as Baba Shero, the sungura maestro lived up to the billing and put up a well-choreographed act backed by the Orchestra Mberikwazvo Band.

Macheso came on stage after glimpses of talent by Jean Masters and Madhuve Sasha, who both mesmerised the crowd which braved the chilly weather.

When he came on stage, Macheso started off with his old hits like “Madhau” and the crowd could not resist to display their nimble feet on the dance floor.

Kudos to the organisers who made sure security was intact.

In an interview, one of the organisers of the show, Philemon Jambaya from F&G Events and Promotions, said more such shows were in the offing.

“We were impressed by the turnout and peace and tranquillity that prevailed as revellers got merry with their families,” he said. “We have lined up more shows and we thank and salute Macheso and all the performers for their stellar acts.

“Our mission is to champion the growth of the arts industry, especially after the relaxation of the Covid-19 regulations that had closed doors for the industry.”

The show was dubbed “Welcome Home Show” after Macheso had returned from the United Kingdom where he performed at the SAMA Festival.

MissSupraeEminence crowned

Twenty-one-year-old University of Zimbabwe student Tinewimbo Dupute was crowned Miss Supraeminence 2022 on Saturday after beating up other 14 finalists.

The First Princess slot went to Zvichanzii Karonga aged 23. Karonga is from Bulawayo and is a certified accountant, while 21-year-old art vixen Ellain Ncube was voted the Second Princess.

The inaugural pageant attracted girls from Masvingo, Chegutu, Victoria Falls, Hwange, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Bulawayo and Harare.

According to the brains behind the pageant, Nicole Mandimutsa, the pageant was held to celebrate and acknowledge the role of Zimbabwean and African heroes in the social, economic and recreational facets through the medium of fashion.

“We are not only focusing on monetary value, but offering more corporate involvement and networking,” she said. “The winner walked away with a modelling contract with a multi award winning agency of excellence linked with the Top Model Zimbabwe. “The models won endorsements and brand ambassadorial deals with HL Eyewear, Tinpo Media and fashion designer House of Shona.”

The show was held at Marina Casino at Longcheng in Belvedere, Harare.

Uncle Waffles disappoints at RBZ

On Saturday, hundreds of locals who gathered at Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Club to enjoy South African disc jockey Uncle Waffles were left dumbfounded after the artist did not live up to billing.

Uncle Waffles, real name Lungile Zwane, performed for less than 25 minutes as she was rushing to prepare for another show at Karma, Lifestyle Restro Club, which was her second venue.

She got people confused as they paid the fee to watch her perform till late, but unfortunately it was the opposite.

She played amapiano songs which included Tanzania, Abomvelo, Izolo.

The fans were so disappointed as they hoped that she would play more songs, but unfortunately it was not the case.

The event was not organised as the purchasing of tickets was fast, but people were made to stand for hours before getting in, leading to squabbles and fights as each of them wanted to be the first inside.

“I am so disappointed because we paid for the show that was said to end at midnight, but it only finished now at 9,” said Tinashe Mungozi, one of the people who were at the show.

“Many of us have been here since the time the event started and we just had local DJs playing different songs as we waited for Uncle Waffles. We are not happy!”

Some of the local acts that supported Uncle Waffles included disc jockeys such as Fugee, Conei, Maderebelieve, Chucknosis and Raydizz.

Singer Anita Jaxson put up a scintillating act.

Spirit Praise successfully launch “Elonga”

Praise and worship music group Spirit Praise Choir, on Friday successfully launched their single “Elonga” at Cresta Oasis Hotel.

The song “Elonga”, which means victory, featured Congolese rhumba musician Dispatch.

The launch of the song also saw guests having to witness for the first time the première of the video of the song.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Spirit Praise Choir director Learnmore Tawengwa said he was happy everything went according to script.

He said the collaboration with Dispatch opened doors for the group.

“The song, as you have seen it on the video, talks about a man who used to live an abused life and was troubled,” said Tawengwa. “He later on had to plead with God to come into his life so that he overcomes temptation.”

Tawengwa said the song was inspired by societal setting.

He later promised to release another single next month.