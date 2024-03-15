Weekend entertainment guide

Arts Reporter

It is two weeks before the end of the month and revellers are already planning what and where to go this weekend.

The good thing is that the weather is conducive, though the temperatures are continuing to soar, but that should not be a problem on what to wear.

In fact, summer is the perfect time to enjoy live music.

Whether you are attending a festival or concert, or going to see your favourite musician perform, it is important to choose the right outfit.

As always, The Herald Arts crew conducted a survey on some of the events taking place across the country.

Below is a guide on where to go:

Sungura maestro Macheso at Warren Bar

Top sungura ace Alick Macheso will be rolling into Warren Park in style tonight as he performs at Warren Bar in Harare.

Baba Shero, as he is known by his legion of fans, will perform from 8pm till late, together with his band Orchestra Mberikwazo.

He will also take the opportunity to sample new songs from his forthcoming album, apart from showcasing his latest edition — the luxurious Mercedes Benz GLE 400d premium plus worth US$140k courtesy of Sir Wicknell Chivayo.

According to the organisers of the show, it is all systems go.

One woman show at Theatre in The Park

Former Studio 263 actress Charity Dlodlo, who hogged the limelight as “Mai Madziva,” is back and this time around she is staging a one woman show tomorrow at Theatre in the Park.

The event dubbed #OnceanActress, will be held in the afternoon and in the evening. It is part of the celebrations of Women’s Month.

The play is a powerful thought-provoking exploration of gender inequality and violence against women, told through the eyes of a young actress.

It explores themes of power, abuse and resilience.

Council of the clowns

There will be a Friday of laughs as live stand-up comedy will be dished out today in the evening at Ela the Garden, Newlands, Harare.

The event will be hosted by Hupenyu, with performances from Tanya Alex, Chipenzi, Munya, SP, Takudzwa, Mike Lee and Ace.

Jason Le Roux set for The Venue

The Venue Avondale is the place to be this Saturday as the duo of Jason Le Roux and Wowrae rotate on the decks.

It is going to be a night of dance as revellers will be thrown into song and dance responding to the mix from 8pm to 1am.

The evening has been themed ‘We Shall Dance’.

It is a call for all bonafide Le Roux and Wowrae fanatics to come to the dancefloor.

Magacha highlights City of Gold

Gospel lovers in Kwekwe are in for a holy treat this weekend as talented pint-sized musician Sabastian Magacha is set to flex his vocal chords at Mbizo Youth Centre.

Anyone in need of divine intervention should definitely be there tomorrow.

Magacha, who had taken a sabbatical to further his studies, has returned to the stage to perform publicly, this time shining in the city of gold, marking his return.

Family Show at Jongwe Corner

There will be no rest for Macheso and his Orchestra Mberikwazvo band as he shares the stage with Selmor Mtukudzi on Sunday from 2pm.

It is a time for families to bond through music and dance as they enjoy music from sungura and Afro jazz.

Selmor, who seems to have fitted well in his father’s shoes the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, carries the torch with so much elegance and creativity.

Zim Events Expo set for two days

All is set for the inaugural edition of the Zimbabwe Events Professionals Expo, which is scheduled to take place today and tomorrow at The Venue in Avondale.

The event will see renowned speakers, such as Tapiwa Mukori, John Addison, Tipei Dube, Taffy Gotora, Becky K and choreographer John Cole, among others, sharing the stage.

They will share their insights and expertise on various topics such as event management, marketing strategies, technology integration and sustainable practices.

In an interview with the event organisers, the platform has been designed for networking, learning and exploring the vast opportunities within the sector.

Event organiser, Farirai Nandipa, says the two-day event is meant to realise the industry’s potential and highlight numerous growth opportunities available.

“Our goal is to bring together professionals from various sectors of the events industry, including event planners, marketers, suppliers, and production houses, to create a vibrant ecosystem of knowledge-sharing and networking,” she said.

“We believe that by providing a platform for industry players to connect and learn from each other, we can unlock the full potential of Zimbabwe’s events industry.”

Cerebral Palsy Awareness Half Marathon

Musabvunda Fitness lifestyle courts St Giles on Sunday for a walkathon aimed at raising funds for their paediatric unit starting at 5am.

Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that affect limbs making body movement difficult usually found in children below two years and has no cure.