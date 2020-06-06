Wearing scarves the correct way

Fashion 263

Now is the time to take out those winter clothes you have been stuffing at home in your closet.

It is crucial that you make sure that you are well bundled up.

One of the important winter accessories and a must have for everyone is a scarf.

Although scarves do have the ability to bring some life to an otherwise dull outfit, scarves are also a key part of any outfit designed to keep you warm.

Check how United States rapper hip-hop mogul P Diddy always dons a scarf even when wearing a suit or tracksuit.

It has become part of his lifestyle.

Back home our gospel rapper Mudiwahood is not left out as he fancies designer label scarves.

You cannot go wrong with them as they allow you to protect yourself from the cold winter air.

Fashionistas say that you should think about it, that the neck is often exposed to the cold air regardless of whether or not you have a jacket.

Another local male fashion stylist Craig Zoowie also makes it a point to put on a scarf with matching gloves and it has always been his trademark each winter.

For many people, wearing a scarf is simply a fashion statement.

Scarves actually offer so much more to those who wear them and because of their role in contemporary fashion, and all of the functionality that they offer, there are a wide array of styles for consumers to choose from.

There are different types of scarves from cotton, linen to nylon. The goal is to keep you warm regardless of colour or shape.

According to PopOtik Fashion Style, cotton scarves are the most common and the most versatile of all types of scarves.

“Whether you are wearing a skirt or jeans, a cotton scarf goes well with everything.

They are suitable for anyone with sensitive skin,” wrote the website.

Again some opt for the chiffon or silk scarves which are all weather type of fashion statement.

For men, the bold colours such as brown, black and blue are the trendiest with those who are fashion conscious can go for white.

The difference with the female counterpart is that male should wear them as a matching skit not just as a thrower like what most ladies do.

Henceforth your chosen scarf should pick one item match on, for example the jacket or shirt even trousers should match your scarf.

Not to be forgiven or forgotten is that your scarf should have a label.

Designers are playing very well this winter.

Favourite pick this week include Burberry, Empirio Armani, Tom Ford, Hugo Boss and Nike among others.

Just like what you do with your cologne, leave a lasting impression with your scarf.

For ladies, your scarf, be it chiffon or cotton, should be colourful complimenting your look.

Avoid shouting and dominating colours like pink, neon, yellow and red among others if you are wearing a dull outfit.

By the way, winter is not for bright colours.

Here are quick tips on how to rock your scarf: