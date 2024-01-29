We will work with anyone: Highlanders Harare Chapter

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Supporters’ Harare Chapter say they will not forge alliances with contestants for the club’s elections this weekend.

Instead, they are ready to work with anyone who will be voted for the posts.

The Bosso elections are set for February 4 with positions of chairman, secretary and committee member up for grabs.

The three positions are held by Johnfat Sibanda, Morgen Dube and Mgcini Mafu respectively.

Harare chapter chairman Joel Ncube believes the elections are good as they give the Highlanders family their electorate right.

“We are happy as Highlanders (supporters) Harare Chapter and we are looking forward to peaceful elections with the right man to chair the club expected to be elected. We are looking forward to the elections and, as supporters, we look forward to working with anyone who will be given the chance to be in charge.

“We welcome anyone, who will be given the chance, and it is good that there is that electoral right to us as Highlanders family and we will work with anyone who will be elected.”

For the chairmanship, Sibanda will contest against banker Eddison Dube, former chairman Kenneth Mhlophe as well as diaspora-based member Nodumo Nyathi.