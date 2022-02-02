“We will defend the revolution”

02 Feb, 2022 - 18:02 0 Views
0 Comments
“We will defend the revolution” Zanu PF Youth League acting secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Tendai Chirau, (second right), flanked by other members of national executive. — File Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

The Herald

Gibson Nyikadzino Herald Correspondent

The ZANU PF National Youth League Executive has endorsed the candidature of President Mnangagwa for the 2023 presidential elections and pledged to defend the revolution through democratic means.

The league said it is strategising and mobilising party structures to deliver victory for the party in the upcoming by-elections and ultimately the 2023 harmonised elections.

They also said they will embark on a process to inculcate party values to the youth by working with the Chitepo School of Ideology.

Related Stories:

“In the upcoming by-elections, we believe in protecting and defending the revolution. We will support our leader President Mnangagwa,” said Cde Yeukai Simbanegavi, the league’s spokesperson.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting