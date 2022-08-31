We will bring sanity in Chitungwiza, Zanu PF Mayor

Municipal Reporter

ZANU PF acting Chitungwiza Mayor Kiven Mutimbanyoka has vowed to bring sanity to the town which has been run down by the opposition over the past 20 years.

Speaking following a series of stake-holder meetings in the town, Mayor Mutimbanyoka said his mission is to bring back order and sanity at Chitungwiza Municipality.

“A lot has actually been happening and it is unfortunate our people have been disenfranchised from the desired services that they require.

“We have decided as the leadership that is pro-people, to address all these challenges by way of engaging the residents so that we hear from them what exactly they want us to address,” said Mayor Mutimbanyoka.

He said they have been conducting various stakeholder meetings with residents so that they are guided in terms of what needs to be done and what priority areas they can look into.

“So far, we have done remarkably well in terms of these engagement programmes. Things are happening and our residents are happy. Chitungwiza is starting to take shape.”

Mayor Mutimbanyoka said residents will no longer have any challenges in terms of sewer and potholed roads as these are being addressed.