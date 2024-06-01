We want to work with ANC: Malema

Gibson Nyikadzino

Zimpapers Politics Hub

South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Mr Julius Malema says his party is willing to work with the African National Congress (ANC).

Addressing media at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) national results centre, Mr Malema said “ANC will be less arrogant”.

Mr Malema attributed his party’s poor performance in this year’s elections to being because most of “our people were Jacob Zuma’s people”, congratulating them for “finding a new home”.

He said his party is happy with contributing to the ANC’s demise and failure to make it to the 50 percent mark.