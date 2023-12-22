‘We must all live in unity’

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke-Herald Reporter

AS the country celebrates National Unity Day today, Zimbabweans have been encouraged to remember the vision bestowed by the founding fathers for a united and prosperous nation where all people live in peace and harmony.

In her Unity Day message, Zanu PF national chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said the most precious blessing bestowed upon the country was unquestionable national unity.

“The Unity Accord doused the flames of disunity and armed conflicts which had afflicted our young nation.

“These birth pangs remind us all that we must find a home-grown solution to our problems and that this can only be found in our unity. The great African statesman Kwame Nkrumah penned that: ‘The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart’.

“The most precious of all the blessings bestowed upon our country is unquestionably national unity. Along with prosperity, it has given us as a people a sense of fortitude in the face of threats to our independence and national security,” she said.

She called on Zimbabweans to also remember the tremendous progress that has been made by President Mnangagwa towards promoting unity, peace and development.

The Unity Accord of 1987 was signed between the late President Robert Mugabe and the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo to mark the start of a new path towards the creation of a prosperous, unified, stable, and democratic country.

Since then, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said, Zimbabwe emerged as a symbol of enduring peace and stability.

“Not only do we celebrate national unity, but we also owe it our wholehearted devotion.

“The Unity Accord serves as a reminder to everyone that continuing to be committed to a process based on inclusion, integration, and reconciliation is the only way to protect Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

“Under the wise leadership of His Excellency President Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the Zanu PF-led Government has ensured that no one and no community is left behind,” she added.

“Coming together is a must. As a people, we are one. Zimbabwe is our birthplace. We have to be watchful and zealously guard our national unity. Any cracks or resentful memories from the past are always ready to be exploited by our enemies and their proxies. As a cohesive people, we must remain strong and unwavering. According to the old adage: ‘Divided we fall, united we stand’.”