‘We have solid tourism infrastructure’

Bulawayo Bureau

TOURISM and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi has underlined the need to improve and reinforce marketing strategies for Destination Zimbabwe, stating that based on comments from visitors and exhibitors, Zimbabwe has solid tourism infrastructure that requires promotion and marketing.

The Minister made the remarks yesterday during the official opening of the 16th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, where she was the honoured guest.

She stated that tourism is a pillar of the Zimbabwean economy, therefore the need to foster growth in the industry as the nation strives to achieve a US$5 billion tourist sector by 2025.

“We still need to enhance our marketing strategy. We have been told by our visitors from Dubai that Zimbabwe has good tourism infrastructure, we have good hotels as compared to other countries in Africa and good roads even if we have some that need to be serviced but they told us that what we lack is promotion of the destination,” said Minister Rwodzi.

She stated that marketing destination Zimbabwe was her Ministry’s mandate through the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), which is extending its outreach programs in accordance with international best practices.

The Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo has grown significantly since last year’s edition, which was the first physical event following the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Minister Rwodzi stated that the tourist sector was on the rise, citing a 19 percent increase in international tourism in July 2023 before to Covid-19 due to rising demand.

“The tourism sector has recorded significant growth during the first quarter,” she said.

This year’s expo had over 375 exhibitors, up from 275 last year, 100 international buyers, and 10 foreign journalists. The event coincided with the Aviation Development Forum and the Tourism Investment Forum, which saw the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) unveil the Tourism Investment Matchmaking Platform.

Minister Rwodzi said there was need to collaborate with the aviation industry, as well as the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to encourage easy access to available destinations.

She said the Tourism Investment Matchmaking Platform opened yesterday would help bring together potential investors and available investments to foster growth in the country.

She said tourism had become one of the fastest growing sectors across the globe with a potential to assist in the attainment of sustainable development goals (SDGs) directly and indirectly.

Minister Rwodzi praised First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, for her efforts in boosting tourism, particularly gastronomy tourism.

The First Lady was last week recognised by UNWTO Secretary General Zurub Pololikashvili for Championing Gastronomy Tourism in Zimbabwe.