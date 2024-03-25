‘We have enough sugar stocks to last two seasons’

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

In light of the current drought, the Zimbabwe Sugar Association has reassured consumers and industries that there will be an adequate supply of sugar for household and industrial use for at least the next two seasons as there is enough water in the dams used for irrigation of the sugar fields.

The major dams that supply water for sugar cane irrigation have sufficient water to last for at least two more seasons, and the sugar mills are currently being prepared for the next milling season.

In a statement last week, ZSA chairperson Mr Willard Zireva said the country had sufficient water to maintain sugar stocks to meet national requirements for the next two seasons despite the EL Nino drought.

“The ZSA wishes to advise stakeholders and the general public that there will be adequate sugar supply for both household and industrial consumption despite the current El Nino-induced drought that the country has experienced which has affected the harvest expected from the other crops.”

As sugar cane is a 12-month crop grown under irrigation in Zimbabwe, the sugar that is currently on sale was produced from the sugar cane crop harvested during the last milling season which ended in December last year.

“Due to the good rainfall received in the last agricultural season, the major dams that supply water for sugar cane irrigation in the Lowveld have sufficient water to last at least the next two seasons.”

Farmers had already begun preparing for the upcoming harvest season, which is scheduled to begin next month, he said.

“With the next sugar cane milling season expected to resume mid-April, the millers are currently undertaking regular, off-crop maintenance of the sugar mills in readiness for the new season crop whose harvesting is scheduled to start mid-next month. The industry has more than adequate stocks for the local market’s domestic and industrial needs.”

Zimbabwe has, over the past few years, been producing an average of 400 000 tonnes of sugar a year against an annual consumption of 300 000 tonnes leaving a surplus of about 100 000 tonnes that is exported.

However, the country’s two sugar mills at Hippo Valley and Triangle have an installed milling capacity of 630 000 tonnes annually meaning the country could ramp up sugar cane output for the mills to operate at their optimum.