We didn’t take our chances: Antipas

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS caretaker coach Joey Antipas believes his team could have avoided the humiliation of losing to lightweights Somalia had they taken their chances and trained as a group ahead of the match.

The Warriors made history for all the wrong reason on Thursday when they became the first team to lose to the Somali Ocean Stars in a World Cup qualifier following a 0-1 defeat in Djibouti.

The East Africans had also been winless in 31 games — World Cup/AFCON/friendlies — since the turn of the millennium.

Their last positive result had been a draw exactly 10 years ago.

But, they changed all that on Thursday with a victory that cheered the globe as their win made headlines across the world.

“We missed a host of chances and became desperate as the game went on and Somalia were dangerous on the counter attack,’’ said Antipas.

“Elvis (Chipezeze) kept us in the game with a good double save.

“The pitch was artificial and hard and to compound to our woes, we did not have a single session together due to the hectic travel arrangements.’’

The Warriors went down to the world’s lowest ranked team.

However, Antipas and his men still have a chance to redeem themselves when they host the Ocean Stars at the National Sports Stadium in the reverse tie on Tuesday.

The Warriors are scheduled to return today and, at least, train for two days before plunging into action again.

“We have to be more aggressive in our play, the tempo has to be quicker and we have to fight as a team for a good result,” said Antipas.

Golden Arrows forward Knox Mutizwa, who replaced Terrence Dzvukamanja late in the second period, failed to beat Somalia goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation.

Vice captain Kuda Mahachi also could not convert a great opportunity.

Alec Mudimu, who captained the Warriors, took to Twitter to urge the supporters to rally behind the team for them to bounce back on Tuesday.

“Unbelievably disappointing and simply not good enough to lose today’s game, but given the circumstances, it’s very unfortunate we lost today,’’ he said.

“It’s very important we stick together, not only as a team, but as a nation, and learn from our mistakes and bounce back.

“It’s not over yet and we cannot afford (to take) any part in negativity.

“We rest and go again for the next game.

“Also, it was a huge honour to captain my beloved country for the first time and hopefully for many more to come.’’

Meanwhile, ZIFA have announced that gate charges for the World Cup qualifier against Somalia on Tuesday have been slashed by 50 percent.

“Reviewed fees are as follows — rest of the ground: $5; Bay 15 to 18: $10; VIP: $20.

“All the other details of the match remain the same and we encourage supporters to continue buying instant advance tickets at ClicknPay.africa.

“The players need you and Zimbabwe needs you in order to progress to the next round of the most prestigious tournament in men’s football.

“The charges are the same for national team supporters who are interested in watching our Under-23 team against South Africa at Barbourfields in Bulawayo.

“Those who had already bought tickets at the initial price can immediately engage our ticketing partner, ClicknPay for a way forward.’’