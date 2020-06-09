We didn’t deploy troops to Harvest House: ZDF

Herald Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Defence Forces yesterday dismissed as false, reports in the private and online media that it deployed soldiers to Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House (formerly Harvest House) to seize the building on behalf of the MDC-T led by Dr Thokozani Khupe.

In a statement, ZDF spokesperson Colonel Overson Mugwisi said their members were never deployed to the building.

He said they were assisting the police to enforce Covid-19 lockdown measures.

The statement followed social and private media reports claiming that ZDF members were deployed to seize Harvest House from the MDC-Alliance led by Mr Nelson Chamisa.

The assumption of control of MRT House followed a Supreme Court order conferring legitimacy to lead the party on Dr Khupe.

“Allegations by the private media that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), accompanied by some youths, seized Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House (MRT House), formerly Harvest House on 5 June 2020, are not true. The ZDF never deployed at MRT House. Current ZDF deployments are in support of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) operations of enforcing Covid-19 lockdown measures,” said Col Mugwisi.

“It is the work of political mischief makers to present online media footage of the ZRP in uniform conducting their duties as the ZDF. ZDF uniform is distinct. All the misinformation is trying to divert public attention from challenges facing their political parties. They should leave us out of their politics.”

Last week, MDC-T secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora told journalists that the takeover of MRT House was peaceful.

He said problems only occurred after some rowdy youths aligned to the MDC Alliance tried to force themselves into the building in defiance of the Supreme Court order.